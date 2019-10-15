NATO Calls on Taliban to Make ‘Real Compromises’ at Negotiating Table

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2019)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called on the Taliban to show willingness to make real compromises at the negotiating table.

Speaking at a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in London, NATO Chief said he would welcome the resumption of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban militant group.

“Unfortunately, what we see now is that the Taliban are escalating violence, not ending it,” he said,” And it proves the need for firm and credible guarantees for any future peace.”

Stoltenberg further said that NATO is in Afghanistan to create conditions for a political solution.

“This is why NATO Allies and partners continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in Afghanistan. To make the Afghan security forces stronger, so that they can fight international terrorism, and create the conditions for lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO Chief also praised Afghan forces and the people of Afghanistan for exercising their democratic right to vote in the recent presidential elections.

“NATO remains committed to Afghanistan and to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists,” he concluded.

Recently, reports emerged about resumption of peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban, though officially it has not been confirmed.