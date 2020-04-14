NATO calls on Taliban to fully implement US-Taliban agreement; cease attacks

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2020)

The NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg calls on the Taliban to fully implement the US-Taliban deal signed on 29th February in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Addressing a press conference ahead of NATO’s defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg said that the Taliban attacks on the Afghan forces were harmful.

“We call on the Taliban to cease the attacks to fully implement the agreement between the United States and the Taliban and to reduce violence because that’s the only way towards a peaceful negotiated solution,” NATO Chief said.

Meanwhile, NATO urges the Afghan government and the Taliban to fully respect the promise to reduce violence and make all their efforts to implement the agreement and to initiate the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“NATO will continue to stay committed to Afghanistan with financial support, with our Resolute Support mission, with training,” Stoltenberg reiterated.

He added that the best way for us to support the peace process is to continue the support to the Afghans “so that the Taliban understand that they will never win on the battlefield.”

“They [Taliban] have to sit down at the negotiating table and make real compromises,” Secretary-General noted.