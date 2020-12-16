NATO appoints Italian general as new deputy commander for RS

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2020)

Lieutenant General Nicola Zanelli of Italy has assumed responsibility as Deputy Commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, replacing Lieutenant General Giles Hill from the UK.

Hill thanked Resolute Support Commander US General Scott Miller for his leadership, and noted that thanks to the tireless efforts of thousands of NATO Ally and partner-nation troops supporting their Afghan security forces, Afghanistan is closer to peace, NATO said in a statement.

According to the statement, Zanelli reaffirmed the commitment of the Italian contingent to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

He stressed the importance of being supportive to Afghan security forces to maintain the gains made, as “a commitment due to the Afghan people and to our brothers in arms from all the contributing nations who have fallen and been wounded on the long path towards lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

At the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on 1-2 December 2020, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made clear that all Allies remain committed to the mission and to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism. They also remain committed to contributing to the financial sustainment of the Afghan security forces throughout 2024.