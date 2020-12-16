Latest News
NATO appoints Italian general as new deputy commander for RS
Lieutenant General Nicola Zanelli of Italy has assumed responsibility as Deputy Commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, replacing Lieutenant General Giles Hill from the UK.
Hill thanked Resolute Support Commander US General Scott Miller for his leadership, and noted that thanks to the tireless efforts of thousands of NATO Ally and partner-nation troops supporting their Afghan security forces, Afghanistan is closer to peace, NATO said in a statement.
According to the statement, Zanelli reaffirmed the commitment of the Italian contingent to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.
He stressed the importance of being supportive to Afghan security forces to maintain the gains made, as “a commitment due to the Afghan people and to our brothers in arms from all the contributing nations who have fallen and been wounded on the long path towards lasting peace in Afghanistan.”
At the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on 1-2 December 2020, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made clear that all Allies remain committed to the mission and to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism. They also remain committed to contributing to the financial sustainment of the Afghan security forces throughout 2024.
Conflicting reports emerge over fall of Dehraud district to the Taliban
13 security forces killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan
At least 13 Afghan security force members were killed and five others wounded in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a Taliban attack in Baghlan province.
Police said the Taliban attacked Wazir Abad check post in PD6 area of Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of Baghlan province, at about 4am this morning.
Police did not provide details on the casualties.
However, health officials, including hospital staff, and relatives confirmed the casualty toll.
“Around 4 to 5 o’clock this morning, 13 dead and five wounded [soldiers] brought to the hospital; the wounded are in stable condition,” said Ayenuddin Sayadi, head of Pul-e-Khumri provincial hospital.
According to Sayadi another body was also brought to the hospital from PD2 after the person was killed in an IED explosion.
Relatives of fallen soldiers said no government official has visited them.
One person accused the leaders ‘of using their son’s dead body for their personal interests’.
Relatives of the victims also said the attack was conducted by the Red Unit of Taliban – the insurgent group’s version of special forces.
So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Taliban delegation visits Pakistan at invitation of Islamabad
