NATO Allies want to weaken Russia by prolonging Ukraine war: Turkey

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

Turkey on Wednesday accused some of its NATO allies of wanting to prolong the war in Ukraine in order to weaken Russia.

“There are countries within NATO who want the war to continue,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in an interview.

“They want Russia to become weaker,” Cavusoglu said, as talks between Ukrainians and Russians appear to have stalled after the last face-to-face meeting in Istanbul last month.

They had been due to continue online.

Cavusoglu did not name any country directly.