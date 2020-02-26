NATO: Afghan politicians should stop escalating tensions, undermining political stability

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2020)

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO SG called on all Afghan political actors to refrain taking steps that would escalate tensions and undermine political stability, NATO stated in a statement on February 25.

The statement quoting Jens said,” I note the final results of last September’s presidential election announced by the Independent Election Commission. I commend the determination of the Afghan people, who exercised their democratic right to vote in the elections, and I pay tribute to the Afghan security forces, who served with professionalism and bravery to secure the vote.”

Jens Stoltenberg underlined that any concerns about the electoral process should be addressed according to “constitutional and legal procedures”.

He said, “I urge all Afghans to demonstrate national unity in support of the peace process. This is a time when all responsible political forces must engage in dialogue and unite behind the peace process, which is the priority for all Afghans.”

The statement also added, “NATO remains firmly committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability. We continue to provide the Afghan security forces with training and financial support so that they can fight terrorism and create the conditions for peace.”