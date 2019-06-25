National U20 Futsal Team Warmly Welcomed in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2019)

Afghanistan’s National U20 Futsal Team arrived in Kabul after winning the second position in AFC Futsal Championship.

The team was warmly welcomed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Hafizullah Wali Rahimi, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee said that Afghanistan had an unprecedented and historic win in futsal.

Abdul Razaq Mamrak, the head coach of National U20 Futsal Team expressed his satisfaction and said he is eyeing further achievements in the future international games.

“I didn’t expect all this love and passion toward us. I want to kiss the hands of everyone and I hope we can have bigger achievements in the future because Afghan people deserve it,” said Sayed Hussian Musawai, a member of the National Futsal Team.

Afghanistan finished second in the AFC Futsal Championship which was held in the Iranian city of Tabriz.

The U20 Futsal Team defeated Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia in the AFC Futsal Championship but lost the final match against Japan.