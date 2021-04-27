Connect with us

National futsal team sportsman speaks out about financial struggles

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 27, 2021)

Afghan National Futsal Team goalkeeper, Alireza Ghorbani, has spoken out about the hardships local sportsmen face – despite putting everything into their chosen sport.

Afghanistan proved a strong side during the 2017 Asian Indoor Games, making it all the way through to the semi-finals, before being knocked out by Japan.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ghorbani, was a key player during this tournament, as goalkeeper but feels his achievements at the games have been forgotten about.

Ghorani today works as a laborer on a construction site in Iran in order to provide for his family.

In a telephonic interview with Ariana News, Ghorbani criticizes the government for not supporting Afghan athletes.

“I already have done everything for my country, what disturbs me is that no one gives importance to what I did, even nobody asked me how are you doing,” Ghorbani said.

Athletes who are on the Afghan National Team – except for the cricket players – each receive a 1,000 AFN (about $15) a month. However, athletes have questioned this stating government pays the cricket players a lot more.

Reports indicate that the Afghan government had allocated 100 million AFN for the Afghanistan Cricket Board for the year 1400 while only 50 million AFN had been allocated for the remaining 34 remaining federations including Football.

The Afghanistan Football Federation says its players have to be financially reliant on domestic leagues.

But according to the organization, no organized league is being held in Afghanistan due to a lack of financial support.

NDS ready to hand over Daesh leader to Pakistan for 2 Taliban leaders

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 27, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2021)

National Directorate of Security (NDS) Chief Ahmad Zia Saraj said Tuesday that the Afghan government is ready to exchange Pakistani prisoner Abdullah Orakzai, leader of the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State (IS-K), locally known as Daesh, for two Taliban leaders in Pakistan’s custody.

The NDS forces arrested Abdullah Orakzai aka Aslam Farooqi, the IS-K leader, along with 19 of his men, including two key leaders of the group in an operation in 2019.

“Abdullah Orakzai aka Aslam Farooqi comes from Akhondzadgan village of Orakzai agency, Pakistan. He has previously worked as the military head of the group in Peshawar, commander of Daesh in Abdulkhil valley of Achin district, Nangarhar, and Daesh chief of operations in Khaiber agency. After Abu Saeed Bajawari was killed, he took over as Daesh shadow governor for Afghanistan,” the NDS said in a statement.

“He has had close ties with other terrorist networks such as, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Haqqani – the ties that have now grown deeper into various levels of Daesh’s Khurasan faction,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, NDS Chief stated: “We will hand over Aslam Farooqi to Pakistan only if the country hands us over two leaders of the Taliban group.”

Zia Saraj said that the Afghan forces have arrested 408 Daesh militants – including 173 women and children – in the past few years.

He added that the militants are nationals of 14 countries of which 299 are Pakistani, 37 are Uzbeks, 13 from Tajikistan, 12 from Kyrgyzstan, five from Jordan, five Indonesian, four Iranian, four Indian, three Turkish, two Bangladeshi, two Malaysian, and one Algerian.

Seven killed, 70 wounded in Kabul traffic accident

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 27, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2021)

At least seven people – including a driver – were killed in a road accident in the Paghman district of Kabul province on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said.

According to the Ministry, two buses collided in the Arganda area in the district on Tuesday morning.

Seventy people – including women and children – were also wounded in the accident, the Ministry added.

The MoI stated that reckless driving and poor conditions of roads resulted in traffic accidents.

This comes as 14 people died, and ten others were wounded in another accident on the Kabul-Kandahar Highway.

Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 27, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2021)

At least five people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting by unidentified gunmen in the province on Monday night, local officials said.

Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, the provincial governor said the shooting took place at around midnight at a guesthouse in Sada area of Lalpur district in the province.

Amarkhil said that the Tafsir guesthouse, where the incident occurred, was owned by a former member of the Taliban.

He said the guesthouse owner, his brother and three others were killed and another three were wounded in the shooting.

Amarkhil did not elaborate further.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility.

