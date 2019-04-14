National Arghawan Festival Held in Parwan Province

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2019)

On Sunday government officials, writers, poets, and people from different parts of the country gathered at Gul Ghondi Hill in northern Parwan province to celebrate the National Arghawan festival.

Speaking at the event, Muzhgan Mustafavi, Information and Culture Deputy Minister for Tourism said Afghanistan is not a place to be a battleground but rather it is a house of peace.

At the same event, Fazluddin Ayar, the Governor of Parwan emphasized on the unity among Afghan people, adding that Afghanistan is home to all Afghans.

Visitors of the beautiful hill of Gul Ghondi asked the government to work for peace and construction of the country.

“We want peace and places for entertainment,” said Ihsanullah, a visitor of Gul Ghondi from northern Balkh province.

“I hope there is no war and our people live in peace,” said Fiaz, another visitor from Kapisa province.

“I took part in this festival to leave all of the problems and challenges far behind and stay happy in this beautiful place,” said Neda Hussna, a resident of Parwan province.

Gul Ghondi Hill is a stunningly beautiful place located in the west of Parwan province where visitors from all across the country come for picnic and to see the blossom of flowers called Arghawan.