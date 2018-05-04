Nation Should Not Be Victim For Political Stratum: Ghani

President Ashraf Ghani in a meeting with the religious scholars said the Afghan nation should not be the victims for the political stratum.

Ghani declared that the government is seriously committed in fight against corruption and is trying to hold the upcoming elections.

“I ask the religious scholars to instruct us in fight against corruption based on the divine commandments,” Ghani said.

In the meantime, The Ulema Council urged the government to take practical measures in fight against corruption.

They also called on the people to participate in voters’ registration process for the elections.

“Participating in election is a serious matter for Afghan people. We urge them to go to the registration centers and use their rights and vote in the election day,” Qazi Sulaiman Hamed, religious scholar added.

President Ghani expressed optimism over the participation of Afghan religious scholars in Indonesia peace summit and their achievements.