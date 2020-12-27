Connect with us

Nashville blast leads federal agents to search nearby house 

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
Federal agents investigating the explosion of a motor home in Nashville were searching a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues to the blast, which injured three people on Friday. 
 
Federal agents were also trying to identify apparent human remains found near the exploded vehicle, Reuters reported.
 
The motor home, parked on a street of Tennessee’s largest city, exploded early Friday morning moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.
 
The explosion destroyed several vehicles, damaged more than 40 businesses and shattered windows in the vicinity.
 
Following up on what they said were more than 500 leads, local police and agents from the FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were searching a two-story, red-brick house 18 km southeast of Nashville on Saturday, paying particular attention to its basement, according to a Reuters witness.
 
Officials on Saturday declined to name the suspect involved in the explosion, but CBS News reported that the investigation was focusing on 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, who recently lived in the house. 
 
The vehicle was parked outside an AT&T Inc office, and the blast caused widespread telephone, internet and TV service outages in central Tennessee and parts of several neighboring states, including Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.
 
First there was a recording of gunfire followed by an apparently computer-generated female voice from the trailer reciting a minute-by-minute countdown to an impending bombing.
 
Police scrambled to evacuate nearby homes and buildings and called for a bomb squad, which was en route to the scene when the RV blew up, Reuters reported.
 
Police later posted a photo of the motor home, which they said had arrived in the area about five hours prior to the explosion.
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

December 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2020)

Nine people are reported to have died in a fire in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday. 

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fire broke out in a private hospital and that it is believed to have started after an oxygen ventilator exploded. 

Other patients receiving treatment were transferred to nearby hospitals, Koca said.

The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85 years old.

Anadolu Agency reported officials from the provincial governor’s office said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high-pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4.45 am.

Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.

“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.

According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.

At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.

UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)

The UN has strongly condemned Friday’s attack on a secondary school in Katsina State of Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of students by suspected armed bandits.

The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families, Stéphane Dujarric, his spokesman, said.

On Friday, armed men with AK-47s stormed a public secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40 pm local time, the Nigerian Vanguard Newspaper reported.

According to the report, hundreds of students are still unaccounted but Nigerian police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres reiterated that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also condemned the abduction and called for the immediate release of the boys.
“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. This is a grim reminder that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools, and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.”

“We acknowledge the efforts by the Government of Nigeria in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the missing children.

