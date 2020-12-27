Nashville blast leads federal agents to search nearby house 

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)

Federal agents investigating the explosion of a motor home in Nashville were searching a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues to the blast, which injured three people on Friday.

Federal agents were also trying to identify apparent human remains found near the exploded vehicle, Reuters reported.

The motor home, parked on a street of Tennessee’s largest city, exploded early Friday morning moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.

The explosion destroyed several vehicles, damaged more than 40 businesses and shattered windows in the vicinity.

Following up on what they said were more than 500 leads, local police and agents from the FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were searching a two-story, red-brick house 18 km southeast of Nashville on Saturday, paying particular attention to its basement, according to a Reuters witness.

Officials on Saturday declined to name the suspect involved in the explosion, but CBS News reported that the investigation was focusing on 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, who recently lived in the house.

The vehicle was parked outside an AT&T Inc office, and the blast caused widespread telephone, internet and TV service outages in central Tennessee and parts of several neighboring states, including Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.

First there was a recording of gunfire followed by an apparently computer-generated female voice from the trailer reciting a minute-by-minute countdown to an impending bombing.

Police scrambled to evacuate nearby homes and buildings and called for a bomb squad, which was en route to the scene when the RV blew up, Reuters reported.

Police later posted a photo of the motor home, which they said had arrived in the area about five hours prior to the explosion.