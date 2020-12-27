World
Nashville blast leads federal agents to search nearby house
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Nine people are reported to have died in a fire in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fire broke out in a private hospital and that it is believed to have started after an oxygen ventilator exploded.
Other patients receiving treatment were transferred to nearby hospitals, Koca said.
The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85 years old.
Anadolu Agency reported officials from the provincial governor’s office said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high-pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4.45 am.
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.
“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.
Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.
According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.
At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.
UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children
The UN has strongly condemned Friday’s attack on a secondary school in Katsina State of Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of students by suspected armed bandits.
The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families, Stéphane Dujarric, his spokesman, said.
On Friday, armed men with AK-47s stormed a public secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40 pm local time, the Nigerian Vanguard Newspaper reported.
According to the report, hundreds of students are still unaccounted but Nigerian police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped.
Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres reiterated that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights.
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also condemned the abduction and called for the immediate release of the boys.
“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families,” UNICEF said in a statement.
“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. This is a grim reminder that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria,” the statement read.
“Children should feel safe at home, in schools, and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.”
“We acknowledge the efforts by the Government of Nigeria in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the missing children.
