NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
The NASA Perseverance rover landed on Mars Thursday, after a 203-day journey traversing 472 million kilometers.
The Perseverance, the most advanced car-sized robot ever sent to the Red Planet, was launched July 30, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States.
Just minutes after the rover safely landed on Mars, the spacecraft sent back the first two images of the Red Planet.
Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X
— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021
The mission will look for signs of past microbial life and collect rock and soil samples for eventual return to Earth.
NASA said in a statement, “the size of a car, the 2,263-pound (1,026-kilogram) robotic geologist and astrobiologist will undergo several weeks of testing before it begins its two-year science investigation of Mars Jezero Crater.”
“While the rover will investigate the rock and sediment of Jezero’s ancient lakebed and river delta to characterize the region’s geology and past climate, a fundamental part of its mission is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. To that end, the Mars Sample Return campaign, being planned by NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), will allow scientists on Earth to study samples collected by Perseverance to search for definitive signs of past life using instruments too large and complex to send to the Red Planet,” the statement read.
Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA stated that “Because of today’s (Thursday) exciting events, the first pristine samples from carefully documented locations on another planet are another step closer to being returned to Earth.”
“Perseverance is the first step in bringing back rock and regolith from Mars. We don’t know what these pristine samples from Mars will tell us. But what they could tell us is monumental – including that life might have once existed beyond Earth,” Zurbuchen said.
“Every time we do a launch or we do a landing, we get two plans. One plan is the one we want to do, and then there’s that second plan.” – #NASAScience‘s @Dr_ThomasZ celebrates a successful #CountdownToMars landing by ripping up the contingency plan. pic.twitter.com/pexxK5a07d
— NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021
FM Atmar to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace with his Russian counterpart
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar will visit Moscow, the capital of Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said at her weekly briefing on Thursday, “On February 24-27, 2021, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar will visit Moscow for talks with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov and other officials.”
Atmar would discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, as well as peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and the need to counter the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking, Zakharova said.
“Russia lays emphasis on the promotion of national reconciliation in Afghanistan and the cessation of the long-standing armed conflict in the country,” she said.
“We are consistently advocating for the development of Afghanistan as a peaceful, independent, and neutral state, free of terrorism and drugs, and having good relations with its neighbors, the other countries in the region, and the rest of the world,” Zakharova noted.
Russian envoy visits Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process
Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, is visiting Islamabad for a one-day visit, on Friday, Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.
During the visit, Kabulov will call on the Foreign Minister and meet with Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for an exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, read the statement.
The visit is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process, the statement.
The statement also said that during Kabulov visits besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation.
Kabulov visits to Pakistan come at a time while Pakistan is hosting Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of Massoud Foundation Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to Ahmad Wali Massoud and stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan were bound by a fraternal relationship, rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture, and traditions.
During the meeting, they also discussed the Afghan peace process and the fraternal relations between the two countries.
Imran Khan stressed that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a historic opportunity that must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.
The visit of Wali Massoud and his delegation is in continuation of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process, Khan said.
UK renews commitments to NATO mission in Afghanistan
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to fellow Defence Ministers representing NATO’s 30 members that the UK will scale up its own commitment in line with the Alliance’s missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Speaking in the virtual NATO defence ministerial conference said that UK government remains resolute to its support the Afghan government.
“First and foremost we are committed to delivering on NATO operations. The UK Government remains resolute in our support to the government of Afghanistan in the face of unacceptable Taliban violence,” Wallace told the conference.
“We are determined to ensure that conditions are met for achieving a lasting political settlement, which is the only means of ensuring security from terrorism for the people of Afghanistan, the United Kingdom and its Allies,” Wallace added.
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Thursday after the second and final day of NATO Defense Ministerial in a released statement by the Pentagon thanked allies for their continued commitment to the Resolute Support Mission and reiterated that the US remains committed to a diplomatic effort to end the war.
The Taliban on Tuesday urged the US to honor a landmark withdrawal deal under which all foreign troops would exit Afghanistan in the coming months, even as violence continues to rage in the war-ravaged nation.
