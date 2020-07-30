Latest News
NASA sends rover to Mars to look for signs of microbial life
The US on Thursday launched a rocket carrying NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover, aimed to search for signs of past microscopic life, NASA confirmed.
The Atlas V 541 rocket carrying the rover and a probe helicopter was launched at 7:50 a.m. local time from, Florida, US.
The rover has begun its journey toward Mars and it is expected to reach the Red Planet in February 2021.
The CBS News reported that the $2.4 billion nuclear-powered Mars rover will drop off an experimental $80 million helicopter which will be able to hover above the surface of Mars.
The mission will look for signs of past microbial life and collect rock and soil samples for eventual return to Earth.
The Perseverance Mars rover will test technology that could be one day used for the human landing mission by extracting oxygen from the thin carbon dioxide atmosphere, the report said.
It is the third Mars probe launch in the past two weeks. Back to last Thursday, China sent Tianwen-1 consists of an orbiter and a lander/rover duo toward the Red Planet. Earlier, the UAE in its first attempt succeed to launch its Mars Mission called Hope.
Featured
US records a COVID-19 death every minute as total surpasses 150,000
One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world.
The United States recorded 1,461 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to a Reuters tally.
US coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days.
Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.
A spike in infections in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas this month has overwhelmed hospitals.
The rise has forced states to make a U-turn on reopening economies that were restricted by lockdowns in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.
Texas leads the nation with nearly 4,300 deaths so far this month, followed by Florida with 2,900 and California, the most populous state, with 2,700.
The Texas figure includes a backlog of hundreds of deaths after the state changed the way it counted COVID-19 fatalities.
While deaths have rapidly risen in July in these three states, New York and New Jersey still lead the nation in total lives lost and for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally.
Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 45 fatalities per 100,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.
Featured
Afghan-German flood wall partnership will directly benefit 30,000 Baghlan residents
The German government this week facilitated the signing of a contract for the construction of a flood protection wall in Baghlan province in order to safeguard the lives of Pul-e Khumri city residents.
On Tuesday, Baghlan’s Provincial Governor Taj Mohammad Jahid and the Director of Lower Kunduz River Basin Agency (LKRBA) signed the contract for the flood protection wall.
The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) will support the project’s technical implementation together with LKRBA and finance the project at a total cost of about AFN 67.7 million.
At the signing ceremony, Jahid, stated: “I express my thanks to the German government for funding this project. It will positively impact this area in the long term.”
Recently, flooding heavily eroded the Baladori Intake on the Lower Kunduz River, affecting the livelihoods of 30,000 residents along the Baladori Canal and in the Pul-i Khumri city centre.
Several buildings close to the riverbank were destroyed especially as existing flood protection measures are in poor condition.
According to the German Cooperation with Afghanistan website, the project was initiated by the LKRBA in 2016 to mitigate the risks of flooding.
The next step involved the Provincial Development Council (PDC) which prioritized the project in its development plan and now, construction work is expected to begin within two months.
The Provincial Director of Baghlan River Basin Agency, Asifullah Rahimi, explained: “With this important project’s implementation, many houses and community lands will be protected from flooding. Also, the intake of Baladori Canal will be strengthened to supply more water for about 400 ha (2,000 jeribs) of agricultural land.”
In addition to construction work, RIDF will offer on-the-job training, remote coaching and mentoring sessions for the engineers and managers working on the project.
“The aim is to develop the department’s capacities to design, construct and maintain similar infrastructure projects independently in the future,” the RIDF statement read.
The KfW Development Bank implements the Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) program on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
RIDF aims to improve the living conditions in northern Afghanistan by providing basic infrastructure and empowering administration and citizen groups to plan, implement and operate infrastructure projects.
Infrastructure measures include the construction of roads, irrigation canals, flood protection walls, and schools as well as the development of the power grid.
Featured
Taliban expected to release last of govt prisoners ahead of Eid
Suheil Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said on Wednesday night that the group would release the remaining prisoners before Eid al-Adha.
In a statement on Twitter, Shaheen said: “Today, a total of 28 soldiers and policemen of the Kabul Administration were released from prisons of the Islamic Emirate in Baghlan and Logar provinces. They were sent to their families after having received financial help for transportation fare.”
He then called on the Afghan government to reciprocate by releasing the remainder of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as per the US-Taliban agreement signed earlier this year in Doha.
Shaheen also stated that this should be “according to the list already provided in order to pave the way for the inception of intra-Afghan negotiations.”
He said that the group’s decision to release the remaining prisoners in their custody was “a goodwill gesture” ahead of the Eid holidays.
So far, the prisoner swap issue has been seen as an obstacle in the way of much hoped for intra-Afghan talks.
However, President Ashraf Ghani said earlier this week while addressing the fourth Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul that to demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, they would soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.
Ghani said that “with this action we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week’s time.”
He also called on the Taliban to join the government at the negotiating table and to call for a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
A “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come,” he added.
Within hours of Ghani having said this, the Taliban issued their statement on Twitter announcing the three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha.
Soon after, government announced it would reciprocate and also called a truce over Eid.
NASA sends rover to Mars to look for signs of microbial life
Morning News Show: Khalilzad in Kabul over Afghan peace
US records a COVID-19 death every minute as total surpasses 150,000
Afghan-German flood wall partnership will directly benefit 30,000 Baghlan residents
Taliban expected to release last of govt prisoners ahead of Eid
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to expand trade ties
Parliament approves amended Coronavirus budget
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
19 killed after blast in medical clinic in Iran
Morning News Show: Khalilzad in Kabul over Afghan peace
Sola: three-day ceasefire between Taliban, Afghan gov’t
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
Morning News Show: National Flag Day
Tahawol: Arg-Sapidar turmoil over formation of cabinet
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: process of the Taliban prisoner release
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Taliban’s conditional preparation to start Intra-Afghan Talks
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: increase in criminal activities – Kabul