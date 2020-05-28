Connect with us

NASA postpones astronaut launch due to bad weather

33 mins ago

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

NASA aborted its planned mission – the first crewed launch from American soil to the International Space Station – on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions.

The organization said in a tweet that the launch was scrubbed due to weather. “There were no issues with the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft.”

The mission was called off just 17 minutes before the launch.

“Today’s Launch America attempt was an instantaneous launch window. Due to orbital mechanics, we need to make sure that at the time we launch, we are able to reach the Space Station on time and accurately. Because of this, we could not wait for clear weather today,” NASA said.

NASA said that it would resume an attempt to launch the Demo-2 mission at around 3:22 local time on Saturday, May 30. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

“A new era of human spaceflight is set to begin as American astronauts once again launch on an American rocket from American soil to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program,” NASA said in a statement.

NASA added that the mission will be SpaceX’s – a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company – final test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, and landing operations.

“The test flight also will provide valuable data toward certification of SpaceX’s crew transportation system for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the space station,” the statement said. 

Afghan Futsal goalkeeper tests positive for Coronavirus

2 hours ago

May 28, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

Ali Reza Ghorbani, a goalkeeper of the National Futsal Team of Afghanistan has been infected with the COVID-19.

Ghorbani confirmed in an online post, saying, “Corona knocked me down, take is serious.”


Alireza, who had the most impressive performance in various competitions, has been playing for the national team for four years.

He also shined in the 2017 Asian Indoor Championships in which Afghanistan secured the fourth place.

It comes as all sporting events have been suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the total affected people in Afghanistan have risen to 12595 with 227 deaths and 1135 recoveries.

Taliban attack kill seven Afghan local soldiers – Parwan

3 hours ago

May 28, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

The Taliban militants attacked an army outpost in Parwan province, killing at least seven local soldiers, a source said.

 The incident took place in the Syagard district of Parwan on Wednesday night.

A local security source on condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed the outpost in Sarjoy Dokhtar village of the district.

According to the source, the Taliban captured the outpost and set ablaze it while five Afghan soldiers were inside. 

The Taliban has shot dead two soldiers and detained two more, the source added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Initial consultations underway to select members of High Council of Reconciliation

15 hours ago

May 27, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

According to associates of Abdullah, he is trying to choose influential figures in the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation.

Ten days after the agreement was signed and the leadership of the High Council of Reconciliation was handed over to Abdullah, there is still no news of its organizational structure and plan of action.

“Abdullah Abdullah’s main focus these days is on the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation, as he wants to select influential figures as members,” said Abdullah Qarluq, deputy of the National Movement Party.

The other part of the Ghani-Abdullah political agreement is the 50% power-sharing in the cabinet; however, both the sides have not finalized it.

Shahzada Massood, a political expert, said, “After Eid, both sides must form an inclusive cabinet.”

The presidential palace and Abdullah’s office do not want to comment on the matter as of now.

With independent financial budget and structure, the High Council of Reconciliation has the task of managing the whole peace process, making the policy of the negotiating committee, and setting up its plan of action.

