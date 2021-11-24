Science & Technology
NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
A spacecraft that must ultimately crash to succeed was launched late on Tuesday from California on a NASA mission to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential doomsday collision with Earth.
The DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10:21 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday (1:21 a.m. Eastern/0621 GMT Wednesday) from Vandenberg U.S. Space Force Base, about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles, carried aboard a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket.
The launch was shown live on NASA TV.
Asteroid Dimorphos: we’re coming for you!
Riding a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, our #DARTMission blasted off at 1:21am EST (06:21 UTC), launching the world’s first mission to test asteroid-deflecting technology. pic.twitter.com/FRj1hMyzgH
— NASA (@NASA) November 24, 2021
The DART payload, about the size of a vending machine, was released from the booster a few minutes after launch to begin a 10-month journey into space, some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.
Moments later the rocket’s reusable lower stage flew back to Earth and safely touched down on a landing vessel floating in the Pacific in what has become a routine part of the cost-cutting launch sequence pioneered by SpaceX.
DART will fly under the guidance of NASA’s flight directors until the last hours of its odyssey, when control will be handed over to an autonomous on-board navigation system.
The mission’s finale will test spacecraft’s ability to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into it at high speed to nudge the space boulder off course just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.
Cameras mounted on the impactor and on a briefcase-sized mini-spacecraft to be released from DART about 10 days beforehand will record the collision and beam images of it back to Earth.
The asteroid that DART is aiming for poses no actual threat and is tiny compared with the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, leading to extinction of the dinosaurs. But scientists say smaller asteroids are far more common and of greater theoretical concern in the near term.
DART’s target is an asteroid “moonlet” the size of a football stadium that orbits a chunk of rock five times larger in a binary asteroid system named Didymos, the Greek word for twin.
The team behind DART, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, chose the Didymos system because its relative proximity to Earth and dual-asteroid configuration make it ideal for observing the results of the impact.
The plan is to fly the DART spacecraft directly into the moonlet, called Dimorphos, at 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph), bumping it hard enough to shift its orbital track around the larger asteroid.
The DART team expects to shorten Dimorphos' orbital track by 10 minutes but would consider at least 73 seconds a success. A small nudge to an asteroid millions of miles away would be sufficient to safely reroute it.
The DART team expects to shorten Dimorphos’ orbital track by 10 minutes but would consider at least 73 seconds a success. A small nudge to an asteroid millions of miles away would be sufficient to safely reroute it.
DART is the latest of several NASA missions of recent years to explore and interact with asteroids, primordial rocky remnants from the solar system’s formation 4.6 billion years ago.
Last month, NASA launched a probe on a voyage to the Trojan asteroid clusters orbiting near Jupiter, while the grab-and-go spacecraft OSIRES-REx is on its way back to Earth with a sample collected last October from the asteroid Bennu.
Mexico prepares exhibition of Ice Age mammoths
Mammoth bones, skulls and an entire mammoth replica will be available for public viewing when the paleontological museum of Santa Lucia opens in March next year, Reuters reported.
In addition to the mammoth replica, mammoth bones and skulls will also be on display.
The director of the archaeological project in Santa Lucia, Ruben Manzanilla, said the aim of the project was to find out more about these extinct animals through DNA testing.
“The idea of this project is to study the (mammoth) collection for several years to find out about the health and diseases of these animals.
“We want to find out through their DNA what other species or groups of mammoths they are related to and also explain why they became extinct in this area. (We also want to find out) about their diet. And well, all the information that we can get by the studies that are being done.
“We already have the samples for radiocarbon to find out the true age (of the bones),” he said.
Most of the mammoth skeletons on display were unearthed
during the construction of Mexico City’s new airport.
Mammoth herds roamed the area around 24,000 years ago. It is believed that early humans may have also hunted the 20-ton animals.
Google invests $1 billion in Australian digital infrastructure
Google said on Tuesday it will spend A$1 billion ($735 million) in Australia over five years, calling the investment its biggest to date in the country it recently threatened to pull its services from as it looks to mend relations with the government.
The main operating unit of Alphabet Inc said it would spend the money expanding cloud infrastructure, setting up a research hub staffed by Australian researchers and engineers and partner with science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
“Australia can help lead the world’s next wave of innovation, harnessing technology to improve lives, create jobs, and make progress,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in a statement.
The spending plan was intended “to strengthen local capabilities and help build Australia’s digital economy for the future”, added Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva in the statement.
The move marks a change from earlier this year when Silva threatened in Australia’s parliament to block Google’s search engine to avoid laws forcing the company and social media operator Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content posted to their websites.
NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025
NASA is extending its target date for sending astronauts back to the moon to 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency’s chief said on Tuesday, stretching out by at least a year the timeline pronounced under former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s administration had set the aggressive goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024, an initiative named Artemis intended as a stepping stone toward the even-more-ambitious objective of sending astronauts to Mars.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson cited delays from legal wrangling over the SpaceX contract to build the Artemis lunar landing vehicle as a major reason for extending the target date.
“We lost nearly seven months in litigation, and that likely has pushed the first human landing likely to no earlier than 2025,” Nelson told a news conference. “We are estimating no earlier than 2025 for Artemis 3, which would be the human lander on the first demonstration landing.”
A federal judge last Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the U.S. government challenging NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The ruling allows the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to resume its collaboration with SpaceX on the lander contract, though Nelson said that Musk’s company had continued development work on its own in the meantime.
Citing additional factors for the new timeline, Nelson said Congress had previously approved too little money for the program and that the Trump administration’s “target of a 2024 human landing was not grounded in technical feasibility.”
Nelson, a former astronaut and U.S. senator appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the space agency, said delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role.
NASA had previously aimed to return crewed spacecraft to the lunar surface by 2028, after putting a “Gateway” space station into orbit around the moon by 2024.
But the Trump administration, in a surprise 2019 pronouncement from then-Vice President Mike Pence, set a for putting Americans back on the moon within five years “by any means necessary.”
At the time, Pence said the United States was in a new “space race,” borrowing vocabulary from the 1960s Cold War era, to counter the potential space weaponry capabilities of Russia and China.
