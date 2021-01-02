Connect with us

Nangarhar residents close Torkham road over Bati Kot insecurity

1 hour ago

January 2, 2021

Nangarhar residents on Saturday blocked the Jalalabad-Torkham road on Saturday in protest against the increasing levels of insecurity. 

Following raise of insecurity in Nangarhar resident blocked Jalalabd-Torkham road in Bati Kot district. 

The protesters said the government “is not supporting” the public uprising forces in the district.

This comes after four members of the public uprising forces, including their commander were killed in a clash against the Taliban in the district on Friday. 

According to local officials, the Taliban also suffered heavy casualties in the clash; but they did not provide any numbers. 

The Taliban did not comment yet. 

Bati Kot District, is situated along the Jalalabad-Torkham highway and is 20 kilometres from Jalalabad city.

This comes after at least eighteen Taliban, including foreign fighters, were killed in airstrikes in the Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, the governor’s office said.

“Notorious, foreign commanders were among those killed in the Wali Naw locality,” Provincial Governor Ziaul-Haq Amarkhel posted on his Twitter page. 

Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death

1 hour ago

January 2, 2021

January 2, 2021
Afghanistan’s Supreme Court has sentenced Mohammad Adil to death after he was found guilty of masterminding the Kabul University attack. 
 
According to the Interior Ministry, five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms after being found guilty of charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperating with ISIS (Daesh).
 
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday welcomed the court’s decision and said justice has been served. 
 
He said others had also been sentenced to death on Saturday but did not provide details except to say the list will be shared with the media soon. 
 
On November 2, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 wounded after two gunmen attacked the university.   
 
Adel meanwhile was also found guilty on charges of terrorist activities and kidnapping. 
 
One of the other five was Obaidullah, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of having links to Daesh, planting IEDs and delivering explosive materials. 
Taliban’s shadow governor for Faryab killed 

1 hour ago

January 2, 2021

January 2, 2021

Mullah Nazem, Taliban’s designated governor for Faryab was killed in an explosion on Friday night, Faryab police said. 

Nazem and six others were killed when their own explosive device detonated in Dawlat Abad district, police added. 

No more details were provided regarding the incident. 

Taliban have also not yet commented. 

Meanwhile Ministry of Defense said at least 25 Taliban were killed and 12 others were wounded in Gizab district of Uruzgan province.

According to the MoD they were planning to attack ANDSF positions when they were targeted by ANA. 

Also, several of their vehicles and weapons were destroyed in the operation. 

Taliban have not yet commented. 

300,000 Afghan children face illness, even death, in freezing conditions

2 hours ago

January 2, 2021

January 2, 2021
More than 300,000 Afghan children face freezing winter conditions that could lead to illness, in the worst cases death, without proper winter clothing and heating, Save the Children warned this week. 
 
The organization’s country director in Afghanistan, Chris Nyamandi, said in a statement on Thursday that while schools are closed until March in the coldest parts of the country, this is a serious blow because often the classroom is the only source of warmth for children during winter – where temperatures can plummet to below minus 27 degrees Celcius. 
 
Concern has been raised following an early onset of harsh weather conditions – and heavy snowfalls. 
 
“The early snow in the northern parts of Afghanistan where we work has impacted children particularly badly. The most vulnerable children are those whose schools have shut because of the worsening winter conditions. 
 
“Their families don’t have the money to buy winter clothing. Instead children are forced to huddle at home to escape the bitter cold.
 
“It also means it is more difficult for us to reach these children to provide them with winter clothing. We must go from home to home to deliver thick coats and blankets,” Nyamandi said.
 
According to Save the Children, ongoing conflict has also destroyed many homes and forced thousands of children, along with their families, to shelter in camps for the homeless. There they risk hunger, disease, including COVD-19, even death from freezing temperatures.
 
“The situation is bleak for children forced to live in camps in places like Balkh province. It is already very cold in this northern province with overnight temperatures as low as minus ten. But it will get much colder before March,” said Nyamandi.
 
“Here, and in camps in other parts of Afghanistan, plastic sheeting and the clothes they wear are often all that separates them from the freezing temperatures.
 
“For thousands of children the Afghan winter is a time of grim survival,” he added.
 
In light of this, Save the Children plan to provide winter kits to more than 100,000 families in 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. 
 
These winter kits include fuel and a heater, blankets and winter clothes for children including coats, socks, shoes, hats and Vaseline.
 
Shelter repair kits will also be provided to for people made homeless by the fighting and in some cases, 12 weeks rent for families at risk of homelessness
