Nangarhar residents close Torkham road over Bati Kot insecurity

Nangarhar residents on Saturday blocked the Jalalabad-Torkham road on Saturday in protest against the increasing levels of insecurity.

The protesters said the government “is not supporting” the public uprising forces in the district.

This comes after four members of the public uprising forces, including their commander were killed in a clash against the Taliban in the district on Friday.

According to local officials, the Taliban also suffered heavy casualties in the clash; but they did not provide any numbers.

The Taliban did not comment yet.

Bati Kot District, is situated along the Jalalabad-Torkham highway and is 20 kilometres from Jalalabad city.

This comes after at least eighteen Taliban, including foreign fighters, were killed in airstrikes in the Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, the governor’s office said.

“Notorious, foreign commanders were among those killed in the Wali Naw locality,” Provincial Governor Ziaul-Haq Amarkhel posted on his Twitter page.