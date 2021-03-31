Latest News
Nangarhar polio vaccination campaign on hold after assassinations
The polio vaccination campaign has been put on hold indefinitely in Nangarhar province following the shooting of three female vaccinators on Tuesday.
The women were gunned down in two separate incidents on Tuesday morning in Jalalabad city.
Nangarhar health officials said on Wednesday they were shocked at the assassinations.
According to them, no groups had threatened health workers in the province nor had there been any other type of warning.
Devastated families of the slain vaccinators said the women had worked for the campaign for 2,000 Afghanis a month.
Local officials say investigations have begun and the perpetrators will be tracked down and punished.
Following the incident, a delegation from the Ministry of Public Health traveled to Nangarhar and met with the local health officials.
The incident sparked an outcry in the country on Tuesday and organizations and foreign countries strongly condemned the killings.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) also raised its voice against the attacks and condemned the killings.
Acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yasin Zia & Deputy Director General of National Security are in Kunduz province & will meet with provincial officials. They said the enemies tactics will be determined & thwarted by the defense, security & intelligence agencies.
Latest News
Taliban insist US forces leave Afghanistan during meeting with Khalilzad
US special envoy for Afghanistan’s reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with senior Taliban leaders including Mullah Baradar in Qatar on Wednesday to discuss provisions of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year.
Specific topics discussed included the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners, the removal of the Taliban’s name from the UN Blacklist, the withdrawal of US and foreign forces from Afghanistan, as well as other related issues, said the Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem.
“The full implementation of all articles in the Doha agreement was discussed, and both sides emphasized their commitment to the agreement,” Naeem tweeted.
Despite countless meetings between US and NATO officials, and meetings with Afghan leaders, the US has still not stated whether it will withdraw its troops by the May 1 deadline.
The Taliban has however remained firm in its conviction that troops exit by May 1.
Last week US President Joe Biden said while it would be possible to withdraw troops to meet the deadline it would “be tough” to do so.
He also said that should troops remain post May 1, he did not envision it being for long.
A US-proposed summit, in Turkey, is however scheduled to take place within the next few weeks – where Afghanistan’s future will be discussed by all sides to the conflict.
Latest News
Leader of Takhar Ulema council killed in IED explosion
The head of the Takhar Ulema council died on Wednesday in an IED explosion, officials confirmed.
According to security officials, two other people were injured in the incident.
Officials said the IED had been embedded inside Mawlavi Abdul Samad Mohammadi’s vehicle.
A number of religious scholars have condemned the attack, and accused government of being guilty of serial killings of religious scholars.
Mawlawi Abdul Samad Mohammadi, was killed in the explosion in Taloqan city on Wednesday afternoon while on his way home.
A Takhar police official said an IED had already been planted in his car before he got into it, and that two other people, including the driver of the car, had been injured in the blast.
Witnesses said the blast was so powerful that it shook buildings in surrounding areas.
Mawlawi Abdul Samad Mohammadi, had been the Imam of the Khasakpa Mosque in Taloqan city, and was an ardent critic of the local government. He was recognized by Takhar religious scholars as the spiritual father of religious scholars in the area.
Latest News
Lack of consensus on Afghan agenda for Istanbul Summit emerges
Afghan politicians say Afghanistan as a whole, and government, has not yet settled on a single agenda to be presented at the Istanbul Summit scheduled for early April.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is working on a plan to reduce violence and end the war – a plan that will be presented to delegates at the summit.
However, the High Caouncil for National Reconciliation says it will vote on the proposed US government peace plan, which includes a transitional government.
The House of Representatives, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s Hizb-e-Islami party and a number of political figures will also present their ideas at the summit.
“We call on the Turkish Conference [delegates] to help bring an end to hostilities and stop the bloodshed as soon as possible [in order to pave the way] for successful negotiations for a political agreement; thus the region and the international community [show] support for a dignified and lasting peace,” said Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar.
Previously the High Council for National Reconciliation said the Turkish government had spoken to Afghan political figures and the Taliban about the talks. But the HCNR said the proposed US peace plan will be discussed.
“The US government’s plan which was shared with the Taliban, the High Council for National Reconciliation and the Presidential Palace will be discussed,” said Din Mohammad, HCNR deputy head.
While the Taliban welcomed the US proposal to hold the Istanbul Summit, the group said it has no specific plans to put to delegates.
“We accept any country that cooperates for the freedom and independence of Afghanistan, but we do not know when this meeting will take place and with what agenda,” said Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban’s spokesman.
However, differing opinions and a lack of consensus among Afghan officials and politicians have raised concerns in Kabul.
“The two sides that are participating at the Istanbul summit are the Taliban, who once flogged people, and the other side are politicians who have been busy exploiting [the people] for the past 20 years,” said Halima Sadaf Karimi, an MP.
While the exact date for the summit has not yet been announced, the HCNR said on Wednesday it will probably be held in the second week of April.
