Nangarhar Governor Gulab Mangal Resigns

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2018 4:45 pm)

Nangarhar provincial governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal has resigned from his position, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) confirmed Sunday.

According to a statement released by the IDLG, Mr. Mangal has resigned from his position due to some personnel issues and the organization has officially received his resignation letter.

Immediately, there was no further details about the reason of his resignation.

Mr. Mangal served as minister of border and tribal affairs in the National Unity Government (NUG) before becoming the provincial governor of Nangahar.

Mangal is not the first governor to step down from his post. In the past, three other governors of Nangarhar including Salim Kunduzi, Attaullah Ludin and Gul Agha Sherzai stepped down from their posts over what they called interference in their work.

Reports regarding the resignation of Mr. Mangal released hours after a coordinated attack was launched on Nangarhar Customs Department in Jalalabad city, killing at least five people and injuring 33 others.