Officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Thursday they will soon start distributing land to carpet weavers in Nangarhar and Faryab provinces.

According to the acting minister of Commerce and Industry, they are trying to strengthen and expand domestic production in all sectors in cooperation with the private sector.

At the same time, the carpet industry wants to elect the director of carpet production and exporters through elections, officials said.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry officials said they are working to boost domestic carpet exports by improving conditions for domestic production. According to the ministry, one million people are employed in the carpet production sector.

“We have already promised to work in all sectors, especially the Afghan carpet sector, to get back on our feet and go to international markets to increase employment capacity in this sector,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Some Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say that the only land government leadership has allowed to be distributed is land for industrial use.

According to IEA officials, domestic production can help save the country from its economic challenges.

“Amir al-Mu’minin has ordered the distribution of land across the country to be stopped, but the Ministry of Commerce can provide land so that people can produce and invest in it,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture.

On the other hand, after nearly two decades, Afghan carpet manufacturers have come together in the Ministry of Commerce to elect their union president through elections. According to the carpet manufacturers, the results of this election will be announced on Saturday.