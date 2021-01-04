Connect with us

Nancy Pelosi re-elected as US House speaker amid political uncertainty

3 hours ago

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

Nancy Pelosi was narrowly re-elected speaker of the US House of Representatives on Sunday, as a new Congress took office amid political uncertainty, with Senate control undecided and a Republican fight looming over presidential election results.

Reuters reported that the House voted 216-209 to reinstate Pelosi, after Democrats lost 11 seats in the November elections to command a narrower 222-212 majority.

Five Democrats chose not to support her – two voted for Democratic lawmakers who were not running, while three others simply voted “present.”

“As we are sworn in today, we accept a responsibility as daunting and demanding as any that previous generations of leadership have faced. We begin the new Congress during a time of extraordinary difficulty,” Pelosi said in a floor speech that noted the deaths of more than 350,000 Americans from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now is a time for our nation to heal. Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus. And defeat it, we will,” she added, pledging that further aid would follow the latest $892 billion package that Congress passed in December.

The Senate remains Republican run ahead of twin elections in Georgia on Tuesday, giving its members a platform to again air President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden was the result of fraud, Reuters reported.

Multiple state and federal reviews have found no evidence of the sort of widespread fraud Trump claims, but Republican senators and House members plan to challenge the election result when Congress certifies it on Wednesday.

A Republican push led by Senator Ted Cruz for an emergency 10-day audit of election results in contested battleground states drew criticism on Sunday from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump ally.

“It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy,” Graham said in a statement. “I will listen closely. But they have a high bar to clear.”

Dozens killed in Niger attack

1 day ago

January 3, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2021)

Militants stormed two villages in Niger, killing at least 79 people on Saturday, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the incident took place near Niger’s western border with Mali.

Around 49 people were killed and 17 others wounded in Tchombangou village of the country, the report stated citing a security source.

Another source on condition of anonymity told Reuters that around 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.

Niger officials stated that soldiers have been dispatched to the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that al-Qaeda militants last week attacked French soldiers in Mali.

French Embassy in Kabul said Sunday that five French soldiers have been killed in the Sahel region in the last few days.

France is leading a coalition of West African and European allies against the Islamist militants in the unhospitable Sahel region in Africa.

Muted New Year’s celebrations held around the world

3 days ago

January 1, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

The New Year 2021 was welcomed with fireworks shows and light displays in various countries around the world, with muted celebrations due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

China, Australia, UK, and Russia marked the start of 2021 at midnight on Friday, with millions of people around the world celebrating this New Year at home due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the old Hankow Customs House building, a famous New Year’s Eve site in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, to mark the New Year.

Reuters reported that when the building’s old clock reached midnight many people released balloons into the air, cheered, and called out “happy new year”.

A very different New Year’s Eve was held due to Covid-19 in Australia as a shortened fireworks displayed on a vacated harbor while people had to stay home and watch the show via TV.

London has celebrated the New Year with a dazzling light and fireworks show, but the celebrations were muted with people told to stay at home due to coronavirus restrictions, local media reported.

People welcomed the New Year in major cities such as Sydney, Dubai, Bangkok, Moscow, Oceana, Sydney, Baku, Paris, and Tokyo with fireworks and light displays.

Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years

7 days ago

December 28, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

The Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19, during the early stages of the Coronavirus outbreak has been sentenced to four years in jail, Reuters reported.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge used by the Chinese government against the critics, Reuters reported citing her lawyer Zhang Keke, who attended her hearing at a Shanghai court on Monday.

“I don’t understand. All she did was say a few true words, and for that, she got four years,” said Shao Wenxia, Zhang’s mother.

Zhang’s lawyer Ren Quanniu told Reuters: “We will probably appeal,” adding that the trial at a court in Pudong, a district of the business hub of Shanghai, ended at 12.30 p.m.

“Ms. Zhang believes she is being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech,” he had said before the trial.

In early 2020, Coronavirus spread in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, and soon the virus spread worldwide.

According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, so far, more than 80.8 million people around the world have been infected with the virus and over 1.76 million have died of the virus.

