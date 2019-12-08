Nakamura Died Trying to Manage Afghanistan Water Flow: MPs

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2019)

Lawmakers in the Afghan parliament, the Wolesi Jirga, on Saturday said that Dr. Testo Nakamura who was assassinated in Nangarhar province on Wednesday, was “a victim of controlling Afghanistan water flow.”

These representatives stressed that his assassination was a political act and the Afghan government failed to save his life.

“Nakamura left his own country to come and serve for us but we failed to protect him. This is a big shame for us and his murder case should be seriously investigated,” said Anisa Omrani, a member of Afghan parliament.

“Nakamura’s services will never be forgotten. His murder was a political assassination and he was a victim of Kunar River,” lawmaker Hazrat Ali said.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Lower House called for the prosecution and punishment of Nakamura assassins.

“The assassination of Nakumra and five of his colleagues is an unforgivable act and we offer our condolences to people and government of Japan,” House Speaker Mir Rahman Ramani said.

Members of the House of Representatives also stood up to pay tribute to the services the Japanese doctor has provided in Afghanistan.

Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese physician, aid worker and head of Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS) died on Wednesday after getting seriously wounded by gunmen in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province.

According to provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogianai, the incident happened when his car was heading to the provincial capital, Jalalabad and five others including Nakamura’s bodyguards were also killed in the attack.