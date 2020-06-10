NAIA approves modifications for fall sports 2020

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2020)

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) of America has approved recommendations for the modification of the upcoming fall sports season, the association has announced.

It comes as the organization works at resuming competition after a halt to play in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Three national office recommendations that included a return to play threshold, start dates and maximum contests allowed for fall sports, has been approved by the NAIA’s Council of President Executive Committee.

NAIA reported, “The threshold goal is for about half the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance from local authorities to return to competition before the season can begin.

For example, NAIA football has 95 participating institutions; when half (47) of these programs gain clearance from authorities to play, the NAIA football season will be authorized to begin, the report elaborated.

According to NAIA, the decision is aimed to enable a significant number of institutions to participate to offer student-athletes a significant competitive and championship-caliber experience.