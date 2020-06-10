Sport
NAIA approves modifications for fall sports 2020
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) of America has approved recommendations for the modification of the upcoming fall sports season, the association has announced.
It comes as the organization works at resuming competition after a halt to play in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Three national office recommendations that included a return to play threshold, start dates and maximum contests allowed for fall sports, has been approved by the NAIA’s Council of President Executive Committee.
NAIA reported, “The threshold goal is for about half the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance from local authorities to return to competition before the season can begin.
For example, NAIA football has 95 participating institutions; when half (47) of these programs gain clearance from authorities to play, the NAIA football season will be authorized to begin, the report elaborated.
According to NAIA, the decision is aimed to enable a significant number of institutions to participate to offer student-athletes a significant competitive and championship-caliber experience.
UFC champion Conor McGregor retires
The UFC Champion and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport in a tweet on Sunday, CNN reported.
Conor McGregor, who was the former two-division UFC World Champion, announced on early Sunday in a tweet that his career in fighting has come to an end.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” the tweet said.
Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.
Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!
Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!
Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!
Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020
However, this is not the first-time McGregor has announced his retirement from sport on social media.
He previously announced his retirement in March of 2019, but earlier on 2020, he came back to ring to fight the American fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
Conor McGregor, an Irish UFC fighter known as “The Notorious”, is considered as one of the best fighters in the UFC.
Afghanistan National Football Team; Tournaments scheduled
The Afghanistan national football team’s tournaments for the qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China have been rescheduled.
According to the Asian Football Confederation, the Afghanistan National Football Team is due to play against Bangladesh on October the 8th, and Oman on October the 13th.
The two matches of the national football team were earlier scheduled to take place in the months of March and April but were postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Football Federation has announced that Amir Mohammad has joined the national team.
According to the Afghan Football Federation, Amir Mohammad, the 24-year-old striker of the “FC Legion Dynamo” in the Russian League One, will accompany the national team for the next two matches in the World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup.
Leading tennis player charged with assaulting ex-wife
Nikoloz Basilashvili, a leading tennis player has been sued by his ex-wife for assault, CNN reports.
A statement from the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia indicates that Nikoloz Basilashvili, who is ranked No. 27 in the world, was charged with violence against Neli Dorokashvili.
Although an investigation into the criminal case is ongoing, Basilashvili was released on a bail of $31,300 and is due to return to court on July 16 for the next hearing.
In a statement on Basilashvili’s Facebook page posted after he posted bail, his legal representatives said the allegations are “false and totally unsubstantiated.”
The couple, who have a five-year-old son together, divorced last year.
His lawyers have said, “We would like to ensure Nikoloz Basilashvili’s fans that video footage already submitted to the court evidences our client’s position and fully discharges him from the abovementioned untrue allegations.”
On the other hand, Dorokashvili’s lawyer says there is evidence to support her claims, noting “There are people who are witness to their relationship. There are some video records and audio records. There also some transcripts, there are dialogues of phone text messages and so forth.”
