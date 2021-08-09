Connect with us

Latest News

Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2021)

Around 500 participants, including Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, gathered at Nagasaki Peace Park on Monday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing.

Participants wore masks and maintained social distancing at the downscaled event that was held amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

At 8:15 a.m. (2315 GMT, August 5) on August 6, 1945, a bomb nicknamed “Little Boy” was dropped by the U.S. B-29 warplane Enola Gay and obliterated the city of Hiroshima. Three days after the Hiroshima attack, on August 9, 1945, the United States dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki, southern Japan.

The city estimates that around 210,000 people were killed by the attacks, leaving more than 150,000 injured.

Afghan journalists face serious threats in conflict areas

Ariana News

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2021)

Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan said Monday that Afghan journalists are facing serious threats in conflict areas in Afghanistan.

Nai also said journalists have stopped working in Taliban controlled areas.

This comes as heavy fighting is underway between Taliban and Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in numerous provinces around the country.

According to Nai some journalists have fled areas recently seized by the Taliban.

“In the areas where fighting is ongoing, government has looked at a place for journalists, and will transfer them if the situation gets worse,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Nai.

Other media supporting organizations also voiced concerns about the situation of journalists in Afghanistan.

“Some of our journalists in Taliban controlled areas escaped,” said Sediqullah Tawhidi, head of Afghan Journalist Safety Committee (AJSC).

Afghan journalists urged Taliban to ensure the safety of journalists, and freedom of speech.

“Unfortunately Taliban said earlier that they will not harm journalists, but now they use journalists as instruments,” said Moqadas Hashimi, a journalist.

“Taliban press media and journalists. Media support organizations should raise their voices,” said Medina, another journalist.

This comes a day after Tofan Omeri, who was the head of Paktia Ghag Radio and a state prosecutor at Bagram prison, was assassinated in Kabul.

Nai urged government to arrest the perpetrators and disclose the motive behind his death.

Meanwhile, a security source told Ariana News that Omeri was killed in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul province.

One other prosecutor was also killed in the attack.

No details around the attack have been confirmed and no person or group has claimed responsibility yet.

Ghani and Jihadi leaders agree to quickly arm civilian forces to help fight Taliban

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani met with prominent Afghan political and Jihadi leaders Monday and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.

According to ARG, the Afghan leaders decided to equip public uprising forces quickly in order for them to fight the Taliban militants.

“In this meeting, a decision was made on supporting the security forces, to safeguard and keep the Republic, and on the cohesion, strengthening and rapid equipping of the public uprisings against the enemy’s attacks,” the statement read.

This comes after public uprising forces criticized Kabul for not providing enough support to the frontlines, as Taliban militants advanced on the capitals of four provinces in the country.

So far, the militants have captured Zaranj city of Nimroz province and parts of Sheberghan city of Jawzjan province.

Taliban fighters also launched attacks on Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh, Kunduz city, Takhar’s Taloqan city, and Sar-e-Pul province.

The Defense Ministry, however, stated that the Taliban attack in Balkh’s Dehdadi district failed as a result of an operation by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) on Monday.

The Taliban suffered heavy casualties and fled the area, the Ministry said.

Hundreds of families flee to Kabul from embattled northern provinces

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2021)

Hundreds of families have fled to Kabul to escape the violence in the north of the country.

Many of these families are now living in tents, in the heat of summer, in Sar-e-Shamali and Khairkhana areas in Kabul.

Most of these internally displaced people (IDPs) fled to Kabul from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan provinces, an Ariana News reporter who visited the area said.

Some of these families say they were forced to flee their homes due to recent conflict in their provinces, and left all their belongings behind.

These families use only tents for shelter.

They say that government has not helped them yet and have called on the authorities to assist.

Dozens of children are among the displaced, according to an Ariana News reporter.

These IDPs, whose exact numbers are unknown, are facing a shortage of drinking water and medicine.

Rahmuddin, one of the displaced who fled Kunduz province, told Ariana News that the Taliban were using civilian homes in Kunduz province as shields and that they had been forced to flee.

“There was a lot of terror in the city of Kunduz, and the bodies were lying on the roads. The Taliban were very brutal and made people their shields,” Rahmuddin said.

He says that they are facing many problems and so far only the residents of Kabul have provided them with water and food, but that government has not yet helped.

This comes after the UN stated in a report last month that at least 330,000 people have been displaced in the last seven months due to an increase in conflict across Afghanistan.

“So far in 2021, 330,000 people have been displaced by conflict across Afghanistan. Another five million people remain displaced since 2012,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported.

As conflict intensifies in northern Afghanistan and other parts of the country, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warned of an imminent humanitarian crisis, saying failure to reach a peace agreement will see further displacement.

