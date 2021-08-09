Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2021)

Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan said Monday that Afghan journalists are facing serious threats in conflict areas in Afghanistan.

Nai also said journalists have stopped working in Taliban controlled areas.

This comes as heavy fighting is underway between Taliban and Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in numerous provinces around the country.

According to Nai some journalists have fled areas recently seized by the Taliban.

“In the areas where fighting is ongoing, government has looked at a place for journalists, and will transfer them if the situation gets worse,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Nai.

Other media supporting organizations also voiced concerns about the situation of journalists in Afghanistan.

“Some of our journalists in Taliban controlled areas escaped,” said Sediqullah Tawhidi, head of Afghan Journalist Safety Committee (AJSC).

Afghan journalists urged Taliban to ensure the safety of journalists, and freedom of speech.

“Unfortunately Taliban said earlier that they will not harm journalists, but now they use journalists as instruments,” said Moqadas Hashimi, a journalist.

“Taliban press media and journalists. Media support organizations should raise their voices,” said Medina, another journalist.

This comes a day after Tofan Omeri, who was the head of Paktia Ghag Radio and a state prosecutor at Bagram prison, was assassinated in Kabul.

Nai urged government to arrest the perpetrators and disclose the motive behind his death.

Meanwhile, a security source told Ariana News that Omeri was killed in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul province.

One other prosecutor was also killed in the attack.

No details around the attack have been confirmed and no person or group has claimed responsibility yet.