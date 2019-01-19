Nabil, Wali Massoud Register as Presidential Candidates for July Elections

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2019)

Former Intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil and the head of Ahmad Shah Massoud Foundation Ahmad Wali Massoud also registered as presidential candidates for the July 20th elections.

Nabil and Massoud visited the Independent Election Commission (IEC) office on Saturday to register their names as the process is expected to end on Sunday.

Nabil will run for president with former Kabul Garrison Commander Murad Ali Murad and Former Minister of Women’s Affairs Massouda Jalal.

Massoud has picked former minister of the higher education Farida Mohmand and Abdul Latif Nazari in his election ticket as his first and second deputies respectively.

Earlier, in the day, Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar registered his name for the elections together with Fazal Hadi Wazin and Qazi Hafiz-ur-Rehman Naqi who are going to run for first and second deputies in the elections.

It comes as so far eleven candidates have registered their names for July presidential elections including Hakim Torsan, Latif Pedram, Mohammad Ibrahimi Alokozai, Enayatullah Hafiz, Faramuz Tamana, Noor-ul- Haq Ulomi, Zalmai Rasool, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Gulbudddin Hekmatyar, Ahmad Wali Massoud and Rahmatullah Nabil.

According to IEC, the presidential election is scheduled on 20th of July this year.