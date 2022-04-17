Science & Technology
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities, the North’s KCNA news agency reported on Sunday (April 17).
“The new-type tactical guided weapon system is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and diversification of their firepower missions,” KCNA said.
DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
South Korea’s military early on Sunday said North Korea had fired two projectiles towards the East Sea at around 6pm local time (0900GMT) on Saturday (April 16).
The U.S. Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to Guam or the Northern Marianas.
The KCNA report came shortly after North Korea celebrated on Friday (April 15) the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung, one of the biggest annual public holidays in the country.
Science & Technology
Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China’s longest crewed space mission
Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, state television reported, completing the country’s longest crewed space mission to date.
The astronauts landed nine hours after they left a key module of China’s first space station.
While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took manual control in the Tianhe living quarters module for what state media called a “docking experiment” with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft.
Following their launch in October, the astronauts – Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and a female crew member Wang Yaping – spent 183 days in space, completing the fifth of 11 missions needed to finish the space station by the end of the year.
Shenzhou-13 was the second of four planned crewed missions to complete construction of the space station, which began last April. Shenzhou-12 returned to Earth in September.
China’s next two missions will be Tianzhou-4, a cargo spacecraft, and the three-person Shenzhou-14 mission, Shao Limin, deputy technology manager of Manned Spaceship System was quoted by state media as saying.
Barred by the United States from participating in the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, the only one in the world other than the ISS.
China, which aims to become a space power by 2030, has successfully launched probes to explore Mars and became the first country to land a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon.
Science & Technology
Nokia to stop doing business in Russia
Telecoms equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) is pulling out of the Russian market, its CEO told Reuters, going a step further than rival Ericsson (ERICb.ST), which said on Monday it was indefinitely suspending its business in the country, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters hundreds of foreign companies are cutting ties with Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and after Western sanctions against Moscow.
While several sectors, including telecoms, have been exempted from some sanctions on humanitarian or related grounds, Nokia said it had decided that quitting Russia was the only option.
“We just simply do not see any possibilities to continue in the country under the current circumstances,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in an interview.
He added Nokia would continue to support customers during its exit, and it was not possible to say at this stage how long the withdrawal would take.
Nokia is applying for the relevant licences to support customers in compliance with current sanctions, it said in a statement.
Both Nokia and Ericsson made a low single-digit percentage of sales in Russia, where Chinese companies such as Huawei (HWT.UL) and ZTE (000063.SZ) have a bigger share, read the report.
Nokia does not expect this decision to impact its 2022 outlook but said it would lead to a provision in the first quarter of about 100 million euros ($109 million).
Russia is also at loggerheads with Finland and Sweden, the home countries of Nokia and Ericsson respectively, over their interest in joining the NATO military alliance, Reuters reported.
Russia had also been pushing for companies to start building networks using only Russian equipment, seeking to persuade Nokia and Ericsson to set up factories in the country.
Lundmark said Nokia would not implement a plan announced in November to set up a joint venture with Russia’s YADRO to build 4G and 5G telecom base stations.
Nokia’s decision to leave Russia will affect about 2,000 workers, and some of them might be offered work in other parts of the world, Lundmark said.
Nokia has about 90,000 employees globally, Reuters reported.
“A lot would have to change before it will be possible to consider again doing business in the country,” Lundmark said.
Science & Technology
Microsoft ‘disrupts’ attempted hacks by Russian spies
U.S. tech giant Microsoft said on Thursday it had disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies to infiltrate Ukrainian, European Union, and American targets, Reuters reported.
In a blog post, the company said a group it nicknamed “Strontium” was using seven internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.
Microsoft did not provide further details on the targets.
Strontium is Microsoft’s moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 – a hacking squad linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency.
Microsoft used a U.S. court order to disable seven internet domains that a hacking group linked with Russian intelligence was using to try to infiltrate Ukrainian media organizations, reported CNN.
Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.
Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
IEA warns Pakistan not to test patience of Afghans
Afghanistan summons Pakistani ambassador over Khost, Kunar strikes
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion about IEA’s commitments
Tahawol: Discussion about US demands discussed
Saar: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tehran summons Afghan envoy over incidents at diplomatic missions
-
Business4 days ago
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Nokia to stop doing business in Russia
-
Business4 days ago
IEA scraps customs duties on incoming humanitarian aid
-
World4 days ago
Putin calls situation in Ukrainian town of Bucha ‘fake’
-
World4 days ago
Manhunt under way for gunman in NYC subway shooting that injured at least 20
-
Business5 days ago
22nd package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
-
COVID-195 days ago
Bosch halts production at two China plants due to COVID curbs