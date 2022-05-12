COVID-19
N.Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
North Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the “gravest national emergency” and ordering a national lockdown, with state media reporting an Omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang.
The first public admission of COVID infections highlights the potential for a major crisis in a country that has refused international help with vaccinations and kept its borders shut.
As of March, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the World Health Organization, and there is no official record of any North Koreans having been vaccinated.
“A most serious emergency case of the state occurred: A break was made on our emergency epidemic prevention front where has firmly defended for two years and three months from February, 2020,” official KCNA news agency said.
Samples taken on May 8 from people in Pyongyang who were experiencing fevers showed a sub-variant of the Omicron virus, also known as BA.2, the report said, without providing details on case numbers or possible sources of infection.
The report was published after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a Workers’ Party meeting on Thursday to discuss responses to the outbreak
Kim ordered all cities and counties of the country to “strictly lock down” their regions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and said emergency reserve medical supplies would be mobilised, according to KCNA.
“The state epidemic prevention work shall be switched over to the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.
Although the North has never before confirmed a single coronavirus infection in the country, officials in South Korea and the United States have doubted that the country is COVID-free, as cases of the Omicron variant were widely reported in neighbouring South Korea and China.
The isolated North has enforced strict quarantine measures, including border lockdowns, since the pandemic began in early 2020. In July that year, Kim declared an emergency and imposed a lockdown on Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, for three weeks after a man who defected to the South in 2017 returned to the city showing coronavirus symptoms.
According to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 64,207 of North Korea’s more than 24.7 million people received COVID-19 testing; all had been found negative as of March 31.
North Korea has declined shipments of vaccine from the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing programme and the Sinovac Biotech vaccine from China, suggesting no civilians may have been vaccinated.
South Korea’s presidential office told Reuters that President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was sworn in on May 10, will not link humanitarian aid to the political situation, opening the door to providing support to the North.
The news of the outbreak comes amid reports of preparations for an imminent nuclear test by the North, which has also aggressively pursued a ballistic missile programme, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.
NO VACCINE, NO MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Thursday’s KCNA report said Kim told the Workers’ Party meeting that the latest emergency quarantine system’s purpose is to stably control and manage the spread of the coronavirus and quickly heal infected people to eliminate the source of transmission in the shortest period.
A failure to contain infections could be an “unprecedented crisis for the Kim Jong Un regime,” professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University in South Korea, Lim Eul-chul, said.
“Given a more inferior vaccination situation and weaker testing capacity and public health infrastructure compared to China, plus the lack of intensive care units, there’s potential for scores of casualties,” he said.
Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute noted that North Korea’s nationwide lockdown had the potential to be immensely disruptive.
“With time, North Korea is likely to face severe food shortages and, as China is experiencing now, massive confusion,” he said.
South Korea’s central bank in an annual report in July 2021 said the North’s economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020, weighed down by COVID border controls, U.N. sanctions and bad weather.
Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said the fact that Kim called a party politburo meeting at dawn and state media immediately published the deliberations shows the urgency of the situation. It could be an indirect plea to the international community for help, he added.
A South Korea-based website that monitors activities in Pyongyang said this week that residents have been told to return home and remain indoors because of a “national problem” without offering details.
Earlier on Thursday, Chinese state television reported North Korea has required its people to stay at home since May 11 as many of them have “suspected flu symptoms”, without referring to COVID-19.
The main crossing between China’s Dandong and the north-western North Korean town of Sinuiju was closed in April because of the COVID situation in the Chinese city, China said.
COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases over 517 mln, death toll passes 6.25 mln
The world had counted a total of 517,102,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,250,668 deaths as of 13:20 Sunday (BJT), according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
In particular, the United States, which reported most cases, had logged over 81.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with deaths related to the disease exceeding 997,500 as of Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count totaled 81,850,636 as the death toll hit 997,503 as of 19:20 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday.
More than 576.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country by Saturday, showed the CSSE data.
A new, highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron, BA.2.12.1, is spreading rapidly across the United States, as COVID-19 cases in the country are ticking up again.
The New York State Department of Health first announced cases infected with the subvariant in mid-April. As of April 23, 41.6 percent of the confirmed cases in the state are caused by it, according to the latest data of the department.
The new strain made up 36.5 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the country in the week ending April 30, according to the data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The data increased from 26.6 percent a week before, and 16.7 percent two weeks earlier, CDC data showed.
BA.2.12.1 appears to be about 25 percent more transmissible over the BA.2 subvariant, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Italy recorded 40,522 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 113 new deaths, according to the latest statistics released by the Italian Ministry of Health on Saturday.
The total number of confirmed cases and deaths are now respectively 16,767,773 and 164,417.
In the meantime, South Africa counted 8,524 new confirmed cases, according to data from the National Institute For Communicable Diseases released on the same day.
The cases accounted for 31.08 percent of all those tested, the highest single-day positivity rate in testing this year, which is close to the record high of 34.9 percent registered on December 14, 2021.
What is worrying is that the current positivity rate in testing has stayed at high levels.
Experts were worried South Africa has entered its fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain, BA.4 and BA.5, are likely to become the dominant mutant strains in the new wave due to their stronger transmissibility.
Japan on Saturday reported 39,327 new confirmed cases and 27 more deaths, according to statistics of the NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation).
COVID-19
COVID took 15 million lives globally, not the 5 million reported – WHO
The official death toll from the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic is about 5.4 million.
But according to a new World Health Organization report, the actual number is around three times higher than that.
The U.N. body said on Thursday there were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with COVID-19 by the end of 2021.
Excess deaths are the number of deaths that occurred beyond the number expected in non-pandemic years.
One reason for the jump: deaths that were missed in countries without adequate reporting. Even pre-pandemic, around six in 10 deaths around the world were not registered, WHO said.
William Msemburi is with the WHO’s Department of Data and Analytics.
“We do need better data, so one of the reason why we focus on excess mortality is because we know the testing data is inconsistent across countries and we know that the many people who died before they were tested…[flash] so we do need deaths certificate data to ascertain the cause of death attribution and more details.”
The report said almost half of the deaths not counted until now were in India, suggesting 4.7 million people died there as a result of the pandemic so far, well beyond India’s count of less than 500,000.
The WHO panel of international experts who have been working on the data for months. They used national and local information, as well as statistical models, to estimate totals – a methodology that India has criticized.
The new number also includes deaths indirectly related to COVID-19, such as those who could not access healthcare for other conditions when systems were overwhelmed during huge waves of infection.
It also accounts for deaths averted during the pandemic, for example because of the lower risk of traffic accidents during lockdowns.
In a statement Thursday the WHO called the data “sobering” and said that it highlights “the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises.”
COVID-19
Blinken tests positive for COVID, U.S. State Department says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday (May 4).
President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact of Blinken, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
A speech Blinken was due to deliver on Thursday (May 5) outlining U.S. policy towards China will be rescheduled. Earlier in the day Blinken met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.
Russian gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine drops 25 percent
N.Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
Toyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle
Haqqani urges world not to support armed opposition in Afghanistan
Five die, 9 injured in Kabul city traffic accident
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
IEA scraps customs duties on incoming humanitarian aid
Sweden donates $7.2 million to Afghanistan
IEA says development projects will lead to job creation opportunies
22nd package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA orders women to cover their faces in public
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting new domestic one-day cricket tournament
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan sends relief assistance for flood-hit Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mandatory burqa decision by IEA sparks widespread reaction
-
World4 days ago
UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
$32 million cash aid package arrives in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
-
World4 days ago
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia