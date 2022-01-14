World
N.Korea calls U.S. sanctions ‘provocation,’ warns of strong reaction
North Korea defended its missile tests as its legitimate right to self-defence and said the United States is intentionally escalating the situation by imposing new sanctions, state media reported on Friday, citing the foreign ministry, Reuters reported.
North Korea’s recent development of a “new-type weapon” was just part of its efforts to modernize its national defence capability, and did not target any specific country or harm the security of neighbouring countries, a spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.
“The U.S. accusation of the DPRK’s legitimate exercise of the right to self-defence is an evident provocation and a gangster-like logic,” the statement said. DPRK are the initials of North Korea’s official name.
The statement warned of an unspecified “stronger and certain reaction” if the United States adopts a confrontational stance.
According to the report the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday imposed its first sanctions over North Korea’s weapons programs following a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week.
It also called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against several North Korean individuals and entities accused of violating security council resolutions that ban North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons development, read the report.
North Korea has said the recent weapons were “hypersonic missiles” that would boost its strategic military forces.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had made clear it has no hostile intent toward North Korea and is willing to engage in talks without preconditions, but that the tests are “profoundly destabilising.”
According to Reuters the North Korean foreign ministry said that while Washington may talk of diplomacy and dialogue, its actions show “it is still engrossed in its policy for isolating and stifling” North Korea.
“The U.S. is intentionally escalating the situation even with the activation of independent sanctions, not content with referring the DPRK’s just activity to the UN Security Council,” the statement said.
North Koreans call this the “anti-American season”, said Jean Lee, a North Korea analyst with the Washington-based Wilson Center, Reuters reported.
“Pyongyang raises tensions with an illicit test; when Washington responds with sanctions, North Korea rallies the people around a manufactured threat,” she said in a post on Twitter. “That gives the regime justification to pour resources into its nuclear program.”
World
Russia-led bloc starts pulling troops out of Kazakhstan
A Russia-led military bloc began to pull its troops out of Kazakhstan on Thursday after a week-long deployment which helped the Central Asian nation overcome the worst bout of violent unrest in its post-Soviet history, Reuters reported.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) last week as violence gripped half of the country while he dismissed some of his sRussiaenior security officials who were later charged with treason.
This week, the authorities said they had stabilised the situation and completed what they called an “anti-terrorist operation” in most of the country, its biggest city Almaty a notable exception.
“Thanks to your arrival, Kazakh military and security forces were able to carry out their immediate task of locating and detaining bandits,” Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister Mukhamedzhan Talasov told departing CSTO troops on Thursday.
According to Reuters the alliance said on Wednesday the peacekeeping contingent would take 10 days to fully withdraw.
The protests, triggered by a sharp increase in car fuel prices, were initially peaceful, but turned violent in many major cities as some protesters attacked security forces, captured and torched government buildings and looted shops.
The authorities have detained almost 10,000 people over the unrest and said some of the attackers were foreigners trained by Islamist militants, read the report.
World
Valerie Pecresse, the conservative who could become France’s first woman president
Fifteen years ago, Valerie Pecresse quelled a student uprising over her university reforms with the same blend of consensus-building politics and reformist mettle that she believes will now propel her to the French presidency, Reuters reported.
Chosen to run last month by rank-and-file members of the conservative Les Republicains party, voter surveys show Pecresse could beat President Emmanuel Macron in April’s election. If she succeeds, she would become France’s first woman head of state.
In an office adorned with framed cinema posters, Pecresse, 54, reeled off a list of woes facing France that speak of her social and fiscal conservatism: poor control of national borders, violent city ghettos and a growing pile of debt, read the report.
“We need to restore order, both on our streets and in our national accounts,” she told Reuters.
A minister for higher education and then the budget during Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency, Pecresse said last week she would bring out “the power hose” to clean up trouble neighbourhoods where the state had lost authority and lawlessness prevailed.
According to the report critical of Macron for “burning a hole in the state coffers” during the pandemic, Pecresse has promised to reform France’s generous pension system and cut a bloated public wage bill – both pledges she says Macron has failed to deliver on.
Her style, she says, is “two-thirds (Angela) Merkel and one-third (Margaret) Thatcher”.
“I am a woman who consults, decides and acts,” she said. “The one-part Thatcher is to say ‘I’m not for turning’,” referring to a phrase in a 1980 speech when the conservative British leader refused to back down on liberalising reforms.
Pecresse pointed to the cutting of hundreds of jobs at her head office to make way for more high-school staff, reduced spending and higher investment as proof she gets things done. In 2020, she won a second mandate to run the greater Paris region.
Opponents who had nicknamed her “the blond” had paid the price, she said. Asked if France was ready for a woman president, she replied: “Voters on the right have shown they’re ready, and they can be the most reticent to trust a woman.”
‘UNBENDING’
Pecresse’s party, which traces its origins to Charles de Gaulle, dominated French politics for much of the post-war era. But after Macron redrew the landscape in 2017, it has struggled to unite its centre-right and staunchly conservative factions.
According to Reuters the defection of a senior conservative lawmaker to the campaign bid of far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour on Sunday underscored the challenge she faces keeping a feuding party together.
Opinion polls show her in a close-fought race with Marine Le Pen, leader of the traditional far-right, for the second spot in the election’s run-off vote. Zemmour follows close behind. Should she make it, she would be the most dangerous opponent for Macron, the surveys suggest.
Born in an upmarket Paris suburb and educated at France’s elite ENA school for politicians and civil servants, Pecresse is a moderate in a conservative party that has lurched rightwards as the far-right fuels anti-immigrant sentiment and a desire among many voters to get tough on law and order.
Pecresse has toughened her language on immigration and identity, seeking to neutralise the threat from Le Pen and Zemmour, whose promise to “save France” from Islam has polarised France.
She says she would end the automatic right to French citizenship for people born in France and stiffen judicial sentences in places where police have lost control, read the report.
On a table in Pecresse’s office sits a photograph of Samuel Paty, the teacher decapitated by a Chechen-born teenager in a suburb of Paris in 2020 because he used caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a lesson on free speech.
Pecresse said the teacher’s portrait would follow her to the Elysee Palace if she won the election.
“We have to be unbending in the respect of our values,” Pecresse said. “In the public space, the law comes before faith. It’s the same rights, the same duties for all.”
World
N.Korea launches possible ballistic missile, Japan says
North Korea fired what may be a ballistic missile on Tuesday (January 11), the Japanese coast guard said, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances.
South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of an “unidentified projectile,” without elaborating.
Last week North Korea said it fired a “hypersonic missile” that successfully hit a target on Wednesday (January 5).
The test launched by nuclear-armed North Korea underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the United States.
