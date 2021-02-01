World
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids, Reuters reported.
According to a statement on a military-owned television station, the army said it had carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year.
Reuters reported that phone lines to the capital Naypyitaw and the main commercial centre of Yangon were not reachable, and state TV went off air hours before parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the NLD’s landslide election win in November.
Soldiers took up positions at city hall in Yangon and mobile internet data and phone services in the NLD stronghold were disrupted, residents said. Internet connectivity also had fallen dramatically, monitoring service NetBlocks said.
Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint and other NLD leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning, NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone.
“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” he said, adding that he expected to be arrested himself. Reuters was subsequently unable to contact him.
The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the arrest of Suu Kyi.
“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night and agreed they need to work together on various global challenges including countering terrorism in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by NATO, Stoltenberg congratulated Biden on his inauguration, and said “was a powerful demonstration of the strength of America’s democracy and the values we share, and the start of a new chapter for our transatlantic Alliance.”
Stoltenberg also welcomed Biden’s focus on rebuilding alliances, stressing that NATO is the place where Europeans and Americans meet every day and that together, “we can face challenges that none of our nations can face alone.”
The two agreed to work together on preparing the NATO Summit in Brussels later this year, where leaders will take decisions to make the Alliance even stronger, read the statement.
They also discussed the range of challenges that NATO Allies face, such as countering international terrorism, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, dealing with a more assertive Russia, and addressing the implications for the security of the rise of China.
Biden and Stoltenberg also affirmed their intention to work together on other global challenges such as climate change and the pandemic.
They stressed the need to maintain the momentum for increased defense spending, to keep Alliance nations safe.
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
Gunmen in Mali killed at least six soldiers and wounded 18 others in two coordinated attacks in the centre of the African nation on Sunday morning, an army spokesman told Reuters.
The attacks occurred at around 3 am in the villages of Boulkessi and Mondoro in the Mopti region, sparking a gunfight between the armed group and the army, said Colonel Souleymane Dembelé. About 30 assailants were killed, he said.
It is not yet clear who carried out the attack.
Mali’s central and northern regions have for years been home to jihadist groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State (Daesh), Reuters reported. They control large areas of the remote desert and regularly carry out raids on the army and civilians.
They have also used the area as a launch pad to carry out attacks across neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, destabilising the whole region and sucking in thousands of international troops.
Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five wounded in central Mali this month after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, Reuters reported.
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners to safety on Sunday after they were trapped underground for 14 days.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that most of the rescued miners were in a good condition but 10 were still unaccounted for.
Reuters reported that the first miner was brought to the surface on Sunday morning and a black blindfold was shielding his eyes from daylight.
The miner was extremely weak, CCTV reported. Rescue workers wrapped the barely responsive man in a blanket and took him to hospital by ambulance.
According to Reuters, over the next few hours, 10 miners from a different section of the mine, who had been getting food and medical supplies down a shaft from rescue workers last week, were brought out in batches.
“We made a breakthrough this morning,” chief engineer at the rescue centre, Xiao Wenru, told the Xinhua news agency.
“After clearing these broken, powdery pieces, we found that there were cavities underneath … our progress accelerated.”
Officials had said on Thursday it could take another two weeks to drill a rescue shaft through blockages to reach the group of 10.
Reuters reported that China’s mines are among the world’s deadliest. It recorded 573 mine-related deaths in 2020, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.
The January 10 explosion in the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region under the administration of Yantai in coastal Shandong province, trapped 22 workers about 600 metres (2,000 feet) underground.
More than 600 rescuers have been on the site working to reach the men.
