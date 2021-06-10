Latest News
Myanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi
New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Thursday.
The cases are the latest of a series brought against elected leader Suu Kyi, 75, who was overthrown by the army on Feb. 1 in a coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.
The state newspaper quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying the accusations related to the misuse of land for the charitable Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, which she chaired, as well as earlier accusations of accepting money and gold.
It said case files had been opened against Suu Kyi and several other officials from the capital Naypyidaw at police stations on Wednesday.
“She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank. So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55,” the paper said. That law provides for up to 15 years in prison for those found guilty.
The lead lawyer for Suu Kyi in several other cases said that as far as he was aware the corruption investigations were continuing and were not before any court.
He described the accusations as “absurd”.
“She might have defects but personal greed and corruption are not her traits. Those who accuse her of greed and corruption are spitting towards the sky,” Khin Maung Zaw said in a message to Reuters.
The Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, over which Suu Kyi is accused, was set up in the name of her late mother to help develop education, health and welfare in Myanmar.
Cases Suu Kyi already faced ranged from the illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios to breaking the Official Secrets Act. Her supporters say the cases are politically motivated.
The army overthrew Suu Kyi saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.
Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy by opponents of the junta, a rash of assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar’s borderlands.
A military plane crashed on Thursday near Myanmar’s second-biggest city of Mandalay, killing 12 people, the city’s fire service said. There was no immediate indication that the crash was related to the crisis.
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Taliban capture Arghanjkha district in Badakhshan
Taliban militants captured the Arghanjkha district of Badakhshan province on Wednesday evening, sources said.
The government, however, stated that the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) retreated from the district following two days of heavy clashes with the militants.
At least 11 soldiers and one member of the public uprising forces have been killed in the skirmish.
Khalil-ul-Rahman, Badakhshan Police Chief stated that Arghanjkha was under the Taliban’s control in the last three years and that they have abandoned a school in the district.
Meanwhile, this comes amid a surge in coordinated attacks by the Taliban against the Afghan forces across the country since the beginning of the withdrawal process of international forces.
So far, the group has captured over a dozen districts and dozens of military bases and outposts.
Mohaqiq calls on UNSC to declare attacks on Hazaras genocide
Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s political and security adviser, has called on the UN Security Council to recognize the attacks on the Hazara community during the last few years in Afghanistan as an act of genocide.
In a statement issued on Thursday Mohaqiq said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.”
Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said: “People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.”
Mohaqiq’s statement comes a day after Daesh militants attacked a HALO Trust camp in northern Baghlan province.
The militants attacked the camp at around 9:50 pm Wednesday, HALO Trust CEO James Cowan said in a video message.
Cowan said the assailants “went bed-to-bed murdering members of the HALO Trust.”
The attackers killed 10 deminers and wounded 16 more, Cowan said.
“This is the most serious incident that the HALO Trust has endured since its existence; it came into being in Afghanistan in 1998.”
Cowan stated that despite the remaining threat and challenges ahead the organization would continue its mission in Afghanistan.
He stated: “We could take note of this incident and leave. We could be fearful of what is happening in Afghanistan. We were there before 9/11 a full decade before. We have been through all the ups and downs of life and death in Afghanistan.
“And now as the international community prepares to leave, we are going to stay. We are there for the people of Afghanistan and we still have a job to do,” Cowan emphasized.
Meanwhile, Cowan stated in an interview with the VOA that the militants had targeted predominately Shiite Hazaras among the staff.
Earlier a survivor of the attack told Ariana News correspondent that the insurgents were looking for Hazaras.
“We were questioned if any Hazaras are among us, though we had 30-40 colleagues among us. Why should have I told them that yes there are,” the survivor said.
Mohaqiq, meanwhile, stated that the attack on the demining organization (HALO Trust) “by separating ethnicity and targeting Hazaras is another sign of this inhumane crime.”
He noted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should take precautionary measures against such attacks.
“The UNSC should recognize the killing of Hazaras as an act of genocide and the perpetrators should be subjected to sanctions,” Mohaqiq said.
Last week, Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also stated that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.
“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.
Meanwhile, German Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “We are dismayed by the unjustifiable continuation of violence against Afghan civilians and in particular also the Hazara community.”
“Our thoughts are with the victims and the grieving families. Violence must stop – Afghans deserve peace,” the embassy stated.
