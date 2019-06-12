My Wife Is Still Under Taliban’s Captivity: Rescued Prisoner

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2019)

Afghan security forces have freed about 400 inmates from the Taliban’s prisons during the last three months, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, security forces broke a Taliban prison in Baghlan province and freed 34 inmates.

Some of the rescued prisoners claim that a number of women have also been taken captive by Taliban militants in northern Baghlan province.

They insist that Taliban militants were using women prisoners as labor force.

“About 10 to 12 women were also in Taliban’s prison. They were taken captive in allegations of spying,” said Hafiz, a rescued prisoner from Baghlan.

Another rescued prisoner, who wished not to be named, claimed that the Taliban militants took him and his wife captive two years ago in Baghlan.

He further said that the insurgents still have his wife under their custody.

“I was coming from Kunduz province with my wife. The Taliban stopped us at a checkpoint in Jar-e-Khoshk area and arrested both of us. They accused us of spying. I was freed after a year but my wife is still in Taliban’s prison,” he claimed.

This is an unprecedented allegation against the insurgent group during the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, nearly 500 Taliban prisoners have been released from government prisons across Afghanistan during the last couple of days.

The process started after President Ghani issued a decree for releasing nearly 900 Taliban prisoners as a “good gesture.”