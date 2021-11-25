Muttaqi to hold talks with US and other foreign envoys in Doha

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2021)

A senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation led by acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Doha on Thursday ahead of planned talks with various foreign dignitaries including Washington’s special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the delegation left Kabul on Thursday afternoon and “consists of representatives from Ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Security, and Da Afghanistan Bank.”

This comes after Washington announced Wednesday that talks between the US and the IEA would resume next week in Doha.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Thursday that the delegation would also hold talks with various foreign envoys.

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the IEA, said in an interview with Ariana News the delegation will discuss various issues relating to Afghanistan – especially during talks with the US special envoy.

“Both sides will attempt to have good and positive relations; for these reasons we want to have meetings and negotiations with stakeholders,” Naeem said.

According to him, the Afghan delegation will also discuss the implementation of the Doha agreement signed in February last year and violations recorded.

“Both sides are involved in the Doha deal. When we call for the implementation of the Doha deal, it is necessary that both sides have a meeting to discuss the implementation, violation, problems and other related issues,” said Naeem.

Political analysts meanwhile said that the presence of representatives of other countries at this meeting was important for Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan’s fate is linked with all countries that are involved in Afghanistan, therefore, they intervened in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. These countries changed Afghanistan’s fate yesterday and today their decisions will change Afghanistan’s future,” said Wais Nasari, a political analyst.