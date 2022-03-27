Muttaqi to attend China meeting on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Sunday that they will attend a meeting in China, with neighboring countries, that could strengthen diplomatic ties and attract more humanitarian aid.

The meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries is expected to get underway this week in Beijing and Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to attend.

IEA officials said that the Beijing meeting will provide a platform for engagement and assistance opportunities for the new Afghan government.

“Naturally, if it provides an environment of assistance for Afghans, and strengthens diplomatic relations of the Islamic Emirate with countries, especially with China, [we will participate],” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.

In addition to meeting with Afghan officials, delegates from Russia, Pakistan, US and China will also hold discussions.

“Meetings of neighboring countries have economic and political advantages. It is beneficial for Afghanistan’s recognition with its own values,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, head of Peace and Rescue Council of Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Iran have meanwhile also held meetings on Afghanistan and delegates who have attended these meetings have called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“It is necessary for the current government of Afghanistan to take reasonable steps and send necessary messages to the world, regional and neighboring countries to provide opportunities for recognition,” said Fazal Hadi Wazine, a university professor.

The IEA came into power seven months ago but has yet to be recognized as the official government by any country.