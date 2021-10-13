Latest News
Muttaqi tells EU, US weakening the Afghan govt is not in anyone’s interest
An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official confirmed in a statement that a meeting was held in Doha between high ranking IEA officials and ambassadors and representatives of the United States, the European Union and other Western countries on Tuesday.
According to IEA foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi also discussed the current situation in the country at the meeting.
Muttaqi told delegates that “weakening the government of Afghanistan” is not in anyone’s interest, and implied it could lead to another mass migration.
“Weakening the government of Afghanistan is not in anyone’s interest, it will have a negative impact on the world, whether it is in the field of security or economic migration from Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said.
According to Balkhi, Muttaqi also spoke about the current situation in the country, relations with other countries, the economic crisis, the resumption of humanitarian aid projects and the ongoing sanctions, “which attracted the attention of all participants”.
“The prescription for pressure in Afghanistan has not worked, let’s work on the prescription for better interaction and cooperation,” Muttaqi said at the meeting.
Muttaqi also stated the IEA’s priority is to pay last month’s salaries of half a million state employees and to start new economic projects.
“We call on the international community to lift the current sanctions so banks can resume normal operations so that charities and the government can pay their employees through their own resources or through international financial assistance,” Muttaqi said.
“We also believe that Afghanistan’s instability is not in anyone’s interest, but we do have some concerns that you should address,” he said. This will have a positive effect on our relationship with you.”
Many participants said they had increased humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and wanted to increase this by the end of this year. It was also hoped that such meetings and interactions would continue in the future.
Participants at the meeting said they also believe that instability in Afghanistan is not in anyone’s interest, but stated they do have some concerns which the IEA needs to address, Balkhi said.
Balkhi stated it was also hoped that such meetings and interactions would continue in future.
Germany not yet prepared to recognise Afghan govt: Merkel
Germany is not yet prepared to recognise the Islamic Emirate as Afghanistan’s government since it has not met the inclusiveness standards demanded of it, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, but she reaffirmed Berlin’s promise of 600 million euros’ aid.
Speaking after a video conference of leaders from the G20 group of large economies and other international officials, Merkel also said leaders also demanded United Nations agencies be given full access to provide humanitarian aid, Reuters reported.
“We demand that all United Nations organisations have access for the humanitarian aid they wish to provide,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday.
No clear path for unfreezing Afghan funds: Qatar FM
There is no clear path for unfreezing Afghan government funds, Qatar’s foreign minister told a conference on Wednesday, highlighting the economic challenges Afghanistan faces under its new Islamic Emirate (IEA) rulers.
Qatar is hosting talks between the IEA and Western officials and is seen as having influence over the new Afghan government.
Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in assets are parked overseas, Reuters reported.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Qatar’s position that recognising the IEA government was not currently a priority, but international engagement was important.
Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu hints at Afghanistan visit
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday hinted that he would visit the Afghan capital Kabul with a group of counterparts from friendly countries.
“We follow the situation in Afghanistan closely. We are planning to go to Kabul with some other foreign ministers in the upcoming period,” said Çavuşoğlu at a joint news conference with his visiting Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.
Some other friendly ministers also “loved the idea,” he said adding: “We will plan for this in the coming days.”
