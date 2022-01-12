Latest News
Muttaqi says IEA committed to Doha deal, calls for recognition
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has reiterated his call to the international community for the recognition of Afghanistan under the rule of the Islamic Emirate.
Addressing a conference via video entitled “Peace and Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan”, Muttaqi stated IEA will remain committed to the Doha deal.
“Whether America recognizes the government of Afghanistan or not; this is our responsibility and we have promised the world that Afghanistan’s land will not be used against other [countries]. This is our policy,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi meanwhile, stated that no one in Afghanistan was being harassed by IEA forces, and called on Afghan refugees to return to Afghanistan.
He said: “We met a number of our brothers yesterday (in Iran) and told everyone that Alhamdulillah, security is maintained across the country; and Amir al-Momenin (Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada) has announced a general amnesty; therefore, everyone can come to their homeland to live in the capital and the provinces.”
Muttaqi also called on the people to unite and work together to rebuild Afghanistan.
UN distributes ‘winterization’ kits to Afghans in need
A video released by the United Nations on Tuesday showed UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) distributing so-called ‘winterization kits’ to families living in camps in Herat province.
The video taken on January 4 shows UNICEF distributing the kits to vulnerable families with pregnant women, families with children with disabilities, female headed households, and others, Reuters reported.
“The kits are part of UNICEF’s emergency response to keep vulnerable children, mothers and families protected during the harsh winter in Afghanistan,” a statement read.
The UN winterization campaign comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday said it plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total U.S. aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October.
The Unites States is also providing one million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses, the White House said.
The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be channeled through independent humanitarian organizations to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services, the government said.
The United Nations says nearly 23 million people – about 55-percent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold.
US pledges another $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghans
The United States has announced more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the White House stated that the amount brings the total “U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021.”
“We remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. In addition, the United States is providing the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses,” the statement read.
According to the statement, the new humanitarian assistance by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will directly flow through independent humanitarian organizations.
US noted that the assistance will help provide lifesaving protection and shelter, essential health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation, and hygiene services in response to the growing humanitarian needs exacerbated by COVID-19 and healthcare shortages, drought, malnutrition, and the winter season.
“The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people and we continue to consider all options available to us. We stand with the people of Afghanistan,” the statement read.
IEA refutes claims by Tajik president of terrorist camps in north-eastern Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday rejected claims by the Tajik president that thousands of militants are grouping in north-eastern Afghanistan, close to the southern border of Tajikistan.
Bilal Karimi, the deputy IEA spokesman, told Ariana News that there is no truth in these claims and that there are no threats to neighboring countries that emanate from Afghanistan.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said on Monday during a virtual Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit that over 6,000 militants have grouped at over 40 camps near their southern border.
“In general, according to the intelligence services of Tajikistan, the number of camps and training centers for terrorists bordering the southern borders of the CSTO in the north-eastern provinces of Afghanistan totals over 40, and their numerical strength reaches more than 6,000 militants,” said Rahmon during an emergency summit of the organization on the situation in Kazakhstan.
Russia’s TASS news agency reported that according to Rahmon, the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border is becoming more complicated every day, and that fighting between the IEA is ongoing along the border.
“Therefore, we need to create a security belt around Afghanistan,” Rahmon suggested.
He stressed that the increased activity of international terrorist groups in Afghanistan directly affects the CSTO collective security zone. “You and I know very well that since the second half of August 2021, thousands of members of ISIS (Daesh), al-Qaeda, Ansarullah, Hizb ut-Tahrir have been released from prisons in Afghanistan.”
He said that Daesh militants are strengthening their positions in Afghanistan.
Rahmon also said that the events taking place in Kazakhstan confirm the need to strengthen the joint fight against terrorism, TASS reported.
“The tragic events in Kazakhstan reaffirm the need to strengthen our joint comprehensive work to counter terrorism and extremism, religious radicalism and transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking,” he said.
Rahmon also said that a number of groups banned in Tajikistan are showing “particularly aggressive activity,” and many of their followers make up the backbone of the Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh).
“We in Tajikistan are strenuously fighting the agitation and subversive work of emissaries of banned organizations,” he stressed.
But the IEA’s Karimi was adamant that no threats emanate from Afghanistan.
“We totally reject this. The threats that they are concerned about do not exist in our country. Islamic Emirate is committed to its policy that no country would be threatened from our country.
“No group or gang engaged in destructive activities are operating in Afghanistan that could threaten other countries,” he said.
“We assure them, and we want good relations with all countries including our neighbors. Let me tell you something that spoilers who fled the country are conveying false information to [foreign countries],” he said.
