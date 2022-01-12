Muttaqi says IEA committed to Doha deal, calls for recognition

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has reiterated his call to the international community for the recognition of Afghanistan under the rule of the Islamic Emirate.

Addressing a conference via video entitled “Peace and Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan”, Muttaqi stated IEA will remain committed to the Doha deal.

“Whether America recognizes the government of Afghanistan or not; this is our responsibility and we have promised the world that Afghanistan’s land will not be used against other [countries]. This is our policy,” Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi meanwhile, stated that no one in Afghanistan was being harassed by IEA forces, and called on Afghan refugees to return to Afghanistan.

He said: “We met a number of our brothers yesterday (in Iran) and told everyone that Alhamdulillah, security is maintained across the country; and Amir al-Momenin (Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada) has announced a general amnesty; therefore, everyone can come to their homeland to live in the capital and the provinces.”

Muttaqi also called on the people to unite and work together to rebuild Afghanistan.