Muttaqi, OIC special envoy meet to discuss humanitarian, development issues
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Tariq Ali Bakheet, special envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.
During their meeting held on Sunday, Muttaqi and Bakheet discussed the efforts made by the OIC concerning the implementation of a resolution by an OIC extraordinary session held in December 2021 in Islamabad, Pakistan, the ministry said in a statement.
The two sides also discussed the legal process of the humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan set up by the OIC, humanitarian and development assistance, as well as the positive developments in Afghanistan, according to the statement.
“The OIC supports Afghanistan and cares about the needs of Afghan people, so the OIC reopened its office in Kabul and resumed its operation in Afghanistan,” Bakheet was quoted in the statement as saying.
The OIC office in Kabul will coordinate the organization’s humanitarian efforts with Afghanistan and international partners, he said.
On Friday, the OIC reopened its office in Kabul and resumption of the OIC activities are expected to enable the organization to fulfill its obligations to support the Afghan people in various fields, according to him.
US wants to impose their demands on Afghanistan: IEA
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Monday that the US wants to impose its political demands on the new government of Afghanistan.
Suhail Shaheen, IEA’s designated envoy to the UN, told Ariana News that the West wants “their people” to be included in the IEA government.
“First their consideration is political and they want to impose their political system on Afghanistan. Second, they have a list in their pockets and want to include their loyal people in government,” added Shaheen.
This comes amid calls by the IEA to be recognized by the international community and for IEA leaders to be removed from UN and US blacklists.
The Doha deal, signed in 2020, has also caused some obstacles with some analysts saying the IEA and the US have different opinions on how to implement some of the articles.
Analysts have also said that some of the articles within the deal have been kept secret, adding however that since the August takeover by the IEA, the deal no longer holds any legitimacy.
“Some articles of the deal are mysterious. No one knows about them. IEA should explain it, or Americans should explain it. The Afghan nation is not aware about these and what was included in the Doha deal,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan
No country has yet officially recognized the IEA as the new government in Afghanistan nor have sanctions been lifted almost seven months after the former government collapsed.
“The world wants two things, first they want women’s and girls’ education… second they want an inclusive government that all tribes are included in,” said Wahidullah Sabawoon, leader of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan.
IEA leaders, on the other hand, said that they will accept advice from the international community but that they will not surrender to sanctions.
UN’s $32 million cash package arrives in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, has announced that the 17th cash delivery from the United Nations to Afghanistan, of $32 million, arrived in Kabul on Sunday.
This brings the total amount of cash to $540 million that has been delivered to the country and handed over to Afghanistan’s International Bank (AIB).
Da Afghanistan Bank has welcomed the cash delivery to Afghanistan and asked the United Nations to help them in interacting with regional and world countries.
Following the collapse of the previous regime, the lack of cash resulted in a serious economic crisis which brought the country’s banking system to a halt.
Da Afghanistan Bank also called on the international community to cooperate with Afghanistan to create the necessary banking facilities.
IEA seeks foreign aid for Afghan media outlets
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is seeking foreign aid to support media outlets in the country, its spokesman said on Sunday.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, said that it has received some assurances in this regard from the international community.
“There are some groups in the world that provide assistance. We will try to attract through legitimate means donors who worked for capacity building and funding of journalists,” Mujahid said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture has expressed hope that business and development activities will increase next year, and so will commercial opportunities for the media.
Several media outlets have been shut down due to economic problems in recent months, including two radio stations in the last couple of weeks.
Media advocacy groups have been calling on the government and aid organizations to support Afghanistan media so that gains in this sector are preserved.
“We ask the international organizations to take effective steps to resolve media problems and prevent the closure of radio and television stations. They should seriously address the economic challenges of the media,” said Masroor Lutfi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Journalists Union.
