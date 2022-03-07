Muttaqi, OIC special envoy meet to discuss humanitarian, development issues

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Monday that the US wants to impose its political demands on the new government of Afghanistan.

Suhail Shaheen, IEA’s designated envoy to the UN, told Ariana News that the West wants “their people” to be included in the IEA government.

“First their consideration is political and they want to impose their political system on Afghanistan. Second, they have a list in their pockets and want to include their loyal people in government,” added Shaheen.

This comes amid calls by the IEA to be recognized by the international community and for IEA leaders to be removed from UN and US blacklists.

The Doha deal, signed in 2020, has also caused some obstacles with some analysts saying the IEA and the US have different opinions on how to implement some of the articles.

Analysts have also said that some of the articles within the deal have been kept secret, adding however that since the August takeover by the IEA, the deal no longer holds any legitimacy.

“Some articles of the deal are mysterious. No one knows about them. IEA should explain it, or Americans should explain it. The Afghan nation is not aware about these and what was included in the Doha deal,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan

No country has yet officially recognized the IEA as the new government in Afghanistan nor have sanctions been lifted almost seven months after the former government collapsed.

“The world wants two things, first they want women’s and girls’ education… second they want an inclusive government that all tribes are included in,” said Wahidullah Sabawoon, leader of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan.

IEA leaders, on the other hand, said that they will accept advice from the international community but that they will not surrender to sanctions.