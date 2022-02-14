Latest News
Muttaqi meets foreign representatives in Doha to discuss Afghan situation
Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Monday met with representatives of some Gulf countries to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that issues related to Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.
“A high level delegation led by his excellence Amir Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, has arrived in Doha, and on Monday discussed Afghanistan’s related issues with officials from countries in the Gulf,” said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for MoFA.
Muttaqi is scheduled to also meet with representatives of some European countries while in Doha.
However some analysts were not all that optimistic about the Doha visit.
“I think meetings without any clear programs will not have a good result. Taliban (IEA) should explain their (purpose of their) meetings with foreign countries, and what their fundamental programs are at such meetings, and the countries Afghanistan has problems with; they should talk with those countries,” said Jawid Sangdal, an international relations analyst.
This comes after Muttaqi’s recent trip to Norway where he met with foreign dignitaries to discuss humanitarian needs for Afghanistan.
After his Norway trip, Muttaqi said that Afghanistan will open a new chapter of diplomatic relations with foreign countries.
Imran Khan says the world has no alternative but to recognize the IEA
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the world needs to start engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as there is no other alternative to the IEA in Afghanistan.
He said the “only option the world has right now is to engage with the Taliban (IEA) for things to move forward.”
In an interview with Fareed Zakaria for CNN, Khan discussed Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with the new government in Afghanistan, the current state of the war on terror, and other issues.
Khan also said the IEA will have to be recognized by the world at some stage as it’s about the well-being of 40 million Afghans.
“Forty million people in Afghanistan are in dire straits because of the ongoing situation in the country,” Khan said.
“Afghanistan is on the verge of experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis,” he stated adding that “considering the circumstances, is there any other alternative to the Taliban in Afghanistan? No, there isn’t.”
He also said that any attempt to oust the IEA would “only lead to chaos in the country.”
“The Afghan people are being severely affected by the non-recognition of the Taliban (IEA) government and the freezing of their banking system,” Khan said.
One fifth of starving Afghan families sending children out to work
Up to one-fifth of families in Afghanistan have been forced to send their children out to work as incomes have plummeted in the past six months with an estimated one million children now engaged in child labour, according to new Save the Children research.
A survey of 1,400 households across seven provinces of Afghanistan found that 82% of Afghans have lost income since the collapse of the former government and transition of power last August, with 18% reporting they had no choice but to send their children out to work.
According to Save the Children’s analysis, if just one child in each of these families is being sent to work, then more than one million children in the country are engaged in child labour.
More than 80% of those surveyed reported a loss of income, with a third (34.8%) having lost all of their household income, and a quarter (26.6%) having lost more than half. Families living in cities were hit hardest, with half of families in Kabul saying they had lost their entire income.
The huge spike in prices caused by the economic crisis has left many families unable to afford food. About 36% of families reported that they are purchasing food in the market on credit, whereas 24% said they did previously. Thirty-nine percent are borrowing food from better-off families, compared to just 25% previously.
As families sink further into debt and poverty, 7.5% said they were begging or relying on charity to feed their families.
Last month, Save the Children reported that the number of dangerously malnourished children visiting its health clinics had more than doubled since August.
Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, Chris Nyamandi, said:
“I’ve never seen anything like the desperate situation we have here in Afghanistan. We treat frighteningly ill children every day who haven’t eaten anything except bread for months. Parents are having to make impossible decisions – which of their children do they feed? Do they send their children to work or let them starve? These are excruciating choices that no parent should have to make.
“There is no shortage of food here – the markets are full. Yet children are starving to death because their parents can’t afford to pay for food. This could, and should, have been prevented. But it is not too late to prevent further tragedy if we act now.
“We’re doing everything we can to get families the help they need. But the truth is that humanitarian aid can only go so far. This is an economic crisis, and it needs an economic solution. Governments must find a way to unlock vital funds and unfreeze financial assets to prevent the crisis from spiralling any further.”
Save the children is providing families with urgent cash assistance and winter kits with essential items to get them through the winter. Cash assistance helps to prevent families from resorting to desperate measures that adversely affect children such as child labour, early marriage and reduced meals.
Since September 2021, Save the Children has reached 763,000 people, including 430,800 children, and provided more than 127,000 people with multi purposes cash transfers and cash for food.
Muttaqi heads delegation for talks in Qatar
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Qatar on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
According to the Ministry, Muttaqi, who is leading a senior delegation, will hold meetings with representatives of Gulf countries, the Europe Union, Islamic Scholar Associations, and diplomatic missions operating from Doha instead of Kabul.
A number of western countries including the United States have transferred their embassies to Doha, following the takeover of Kabul by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.
The IEA’s visit comes just two days after US President Joe Biden decided to give $3.5 billion in frozen assets of Afghanistan to victims of the 9/11 attacks.
