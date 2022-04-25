Muttaqi in Doha; Kabul airport management main reason for visit

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2022)

A delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, are in Doha to discuss various issues, including the plan for the management of Kabul airport.

Mohammad Naeem Wardak, spokesman for the IEA’s Qatar office, tweeted that Muttaqi and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani met in Doha on Monday.

According to him, in addition to discussing political and economic issues, the two sides also discussed arrangements for the management of Afghanistan’s airports.

Wardak, however, said that so far the two sides have not yet finalized any agreement.

It was discussed at the meeting that joint technical teams from Afghanistan, Qatar and Turkey will work together to take over the management of Kabul Airport.

Meanwhile, at a recent meeting of the IEA’s Economic Commission, Muttaqi was tasked with setting a deadline for Qatar to agree on the management of Kabul Airport.