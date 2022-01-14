Latest News
Muttaqi heads to Ashqabat for trade, energy and TAPI talks
Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has departed Kabul for Ashqabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Friday to discuss bilateral trade with Turkmen officials.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, stated that Muttaqi, who is leading a high-level delegation, will discuss the TAPI project, and bilateral trade with Turkmen officials.
He added Acting Foreign Minister is visiting Ashgabat at the invitation of Turkmenistan.
“The visit aims at discussions on bilateral trade, energy, fuel, railway, TAPI, TAP, and educational scholarships,” Balkhi tweeted.
The development comes as Muttaqi last week visited Tehran, where he met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian and discussed trade and diplomatic relations.
Business
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank of Afghanistan), said Thursday, said that Automated Teller Machine (ATM) services by commercial banks will be resumed in the country.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Da Afghanistan Bank stated that the decision was made after a series of discussions with commercial banks and the union of banks of the country.
The ATM services of banks were stalled after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained power on August 15 last year.
According to the statement, the ATMs will be available at specific locations for the customers.
“Da Afghanistan Bank is striving to return banking sector to normal and reactivating the ATMs is a good news [for people] and [Da Afghanistan Bank] is trying to bring further facilities to the people.” Reads the statement.
Da Afghanistan Bank, so far, has not disclosed the amount of money people can withdraw from the ATMs.
Currently, people can withdraw up to $400 from dollar-denominated accounts or 30,000 Afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 Afghanis.
Latest News
World racing against time to help Afghan people: UN chief
Describing a “nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan”, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that the world is “in a race against time to help the Afghan people” and stressed that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination” for the Afghan people, Reuters reported.
Speaking to reporters in New York City, Guterres said, two days after launching the largest humanitarian appeal ever for a single country, more than half of the Afghans now depend on life-saving assistance, adding that without a more concerted effort from the international community, virtually every man, woman and child in the country could face acute poverty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the report the UN chief said a properly funded aid operation in Afghanistan has the capacity to achieve amazing results, with humanitarians reaching some 18 million people across the country last year.
But, he said, humanitarian operations desperately need more money and more flexibility. “Rules and conditions that prevent money from being used to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency situation. International funding should be allowed to pay the salaries of public-sector workers, and to help Afghan institutions deliver healthcare, education and other vital services,” said Guterres.
The Secretary-General said support for essential state functions will give Afghans hope for the future and reason to stay in their country and welcomed the Security Council’s adoption of a humanitarian exception to the United Nations sanctions regime for Afghanistan, read the report.
He said the UN is taking steps to inject cash into the economy through creative authorized arrangements, but this was just a drop in the bucket. Guterres highlighted the need to jump-start the Afghan banking system to avoid economic collapse and to enable humanitarian operations.
He said, “The United Nations in Afghanistan stands ready to work with member states and others to put in place accountable systems that will enable funds to reach the Afghan people most in need, and to ensure that these funds are not diverted.”
While appealing for international support for the Afghan people, the UN chief made an equally urgent plea to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s leadership to recognize and protect the fundamental human rights, and in particular the rights of women and girls. “Across Afghanistan, women and girls are missing from offices and classrooms. A generation of girls is seeing its hopes and dreams shattered. Women scientists, lawyers and teachers are locked out – wasting skills and talents that will benefit the entire country and, indeed, the world. No country can thrive while denying the rights of half of its population,” he said.
Guterres noted that, moving forward, it is also essential that every effort is made to build inclusive government institutions in which all Afghans feel represented – and that promote security and fight terrorism, Reuters reported.
The Secretary-General said, “Without creative, flexible and constructive engagement by the international community, Afghanistan’s economic situation will only worsen; despair and extremism will grow. We need to act now to prevent economic and social collapse and find ways to prevent further suffering for millions of Afghans.”
Latest News
IEA clamps down on the amount of cash, gold taken out of the country
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, has issued a decree restricting the amount of money travellers can take out of the country through Kabul International Airport.
The head of the airport, Abdul Hadi Hamdan, said on Thursday that according to the decree, no individual or family can take out more than $5,000.
He said this was part of efforts being made to curb the smuggling of gold and drugs through the airport – efforts that are being stepped up.
“It has been instructed by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that one person can take out [up to] $5,000 that he or she needs [while abroad]; but we will not allow anyone to take out more than $5,000,” said Hamdan.
According to him, airport officials seized tens of thousands of US dollars this week that were hidden in a baby’s diaper.
Hamdan also said that their priority going forward is to curb the practise of smuggling gold and drugs through the airport.
He said that people caught trying to smuggle anything out through the airport would face harsh consequences.
“Those who smuggle dollars, or smuggle gold, or smuggle other goods, will be punished based on the law when they are caught, and in the last few days we have seized dollars that were hidden in a baby’s diaper,” said Hamdan.
Uder the former government, a single traveller could take $10,000 out of the country and $20,000 worth of gold.
