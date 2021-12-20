Latest News
Muttaqi hails OIC meeting on Afghanistan a success
An Afghan delegation led by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has returned to Kabul after attending a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Speaking to reporters at Kabul International Airport, Muttaqi described his visit as a success, especially as attending delegates agreed to establish a fund for aid for Afghanistan and for having appointed a special representative to Kabul.
Muttaqi said all Islamic countries that attended the meeting unanimously pledged humanitarian aid and development cooperation to the people of Afghanistan.
“At the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, all member states unanimously pledged to provide humanitarian assistance and launch development projects,” Muttaqi told reporters.
Regarding the recognition of the IEA government by the international community, Muttaqi said: “It is a well-known fact that when we travel to any country, we are warmly welcomed. We have meetings. With each passing day, the number of foreign embassies in Kabul increases, and our ambassadors and diplomats are sent to other countries.”
Asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on the Daesh threat from Afghanistan, Muttaqi told reporters that Afghan soil will not be used against anyone. He said: “We have controlled Daesh better than anyone [else has].”
Muttaqi said that if Imran Khan meant that a weak Afghan government would not be able to control the Daesh threat, that is another issue and he hopes it will never happen.
Meanwhile, Muttaqi said Khan, who criticized former regime officials, was voicing his personal opinion. He said the remarks about former government officials were not an insult to Afghanistan, and that is why the Afghan government was not reacting.
Muttaqi also said that the Islamic Emirate was trying to establish good relations with countries around the world.
The special OIC meeting, which was held in Islamabad on Sunday, at the request of Saudi Arabia, was attended by representatives of 170 countries and organizations including foreign ministers from Islamic countries.
Qatari and Turkish officials to meet over Kabul airport plans
Turkish and Qatari officials will meet in Doha on Monday night and later travel together to Kabul to discuss a formal deal to operate the Afghan capital’s airport with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Turkey has said it would be open to operating Kabul’s Hamid Karzai international airport along with Qatar, following the takeover of Afghanistan by the IEA in August, but only if its security demands are met, Reuters reported.
The airport is landlocked Afghanistan’s main air link to the world at a time when millions in the isolated country face hunger with a harsh winter setting in. On Sunday, Islamic countries pledged to set up a trust fund for Afghanistan.
Ankara has been holding talks on Kabul airport with Doha and said it was working together with Qatar on keeping it operational. Reuters has reported that the United Arab Emirates also held talks with the IEA to run the airport.
Cavusoglu said a Turkish company and a Qatari firm had signed a memorandum of understanding on running a total of five airports in Afghanistan, including Hamid Karzai, but did not name the other four.
“In this framework, we will present the interim government of Afghanistan with joint offers. Our colleagues are heading to Doha tonight and they will travel together to Kabul from there to discuss the issue with the interim government there,” he told a news conference in Ankara on Monday, Reuters reported.
“If our conditions are met, we can operate the airports with Qatar. If the conditions are not met, there is no obligation for us to operate them,” he said.
The Qataris have helped run the airport along with Turkey after playing a major role in evacuation efforts following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in August. But the IEA had not yet formalized any arrangement, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in November Turkish and Qatari officials will meet in Doha on Monday night and later travel together to Kabul to discuss a formal deal to operate the Afghan capital’s airport with the ruling IEA, Cavusoglu said.
Cavusoglu also said a possible joint visit to Kabul with foreign ministers from other Islamic countries remained under discussion.
Islamic countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
Islamic countries pledged on Sunday to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as, with millions facing hunger and a harsh winter setting in, Pakistan’s prime minister warned of chaos if the worsening emergency was not urgently addressed.
The crisis is causing mounting alarm but the international response has been muted, given Western reluctance to help the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, which seized power in August, Reuters reported.
“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Sunday.
The trust fund, announced by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will be set up under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank.
Allowing Afghanistan access to reserves frozen outside the country would be key to preventing economic collapse, participants in the meeting – which included representatives from the United Nations, United States, European Union and Japan – said in a statement.
But it was unclear how much the fund would contain and the meeting did not provide official recognition to the IEA government.
Acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the government had restored peace and security and done much to address demands for more inclusiveness with respect for human rights, including the rights of women.
“All must acknowledge that political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial for anyone, therefore it is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and back it both politically and economically,” he said.
IEA officials have previously asked for help to rebuild Afghanistan’s shattered economy and feed more than 20 million people threatened with hunger.
Some countries and aid organizations have begun delivering aid, but a near-collapse of the country’s banking system has complicated their work.
Qureshi said unlocking financial and banking channels was essential “because the economy can’t function and people can’t be helped without a banking system.”
The scale of the challenge has been underlined by crowds gathering outside the newly reopened passport office in Kabul, where hundreds have been lining up for passports that would enable them to leave the country.
Beyond immediate aid, Afghanistan needs help ensuring longer-term economic stability. Much will depend on whether Washington is willing to unfreeze billions of dollars in central bank reserves and lift sanctions that have caused many institutions and governments to shy away from direct dealings with the IEA.
Muttaqi said the IEA would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and he said no reprisals would be carried out against officials of the former government.
Tariq Ali Bakheet appointed as OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has appointed Tariq Ali Bakheet as special representative to Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the organization’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Bakheet has until now been the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs.
The OIC’s new envoy has been assigned to follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly as regards coordinating efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
The special representative will not only be coordinating humanitarian assistance and support to Afghanistan but will also pursue economic and political engagement, Taha said.
Bakheet was appointed at the close of OIC’s 17th extraordinary session on Afghanistan that was held on Sunday in Islamabad.
The session was aimed at creating an international consensus on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis and preventing the economic collapse of the country.
Bakheet meanwhile met with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the OIC summit on Sunday.
The two officials discussed ways and mechanisms to address the grave humanitarian challenges facing the Afghan people.
