Muttaqi hails OIC meeting on Afghanistan a success

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2021)

An Afghan delegation led by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has returned to Kabul after attending a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters at Kabul International Airport, Muttaqi described his visit as a success, especially as attending delegates agreed to establish a fund for aid for Afghanistan and for having appointed a special representative to Kabul.

Muttaqi said all Islamic countries that attended the meeting unanimously pledged humanitarian aid and development cooperation to the people of Afghanistan.

“At the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, all member states unanimously pledged to provide humanitarian assistance and launch development projects,” Muttaqi told reporters.

Regarding the recognition of the IEA government by the international community, Muttaqi said: “It is a well-known fact that when we travel to any country, we are warmly welcomed. We have meetings. With each passing day, the number of foreign embassies in Kabul increases, and our ambassadors and diplomats are sent to other countries.”

Asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on the Daesh threat from Afghanistan, Muttaqi told reporters that Afghan soil will not be used against anyone. He said: “We have controlled Daesh better than anyone [else has].”

Muttaqi said that if Imran Khan meant that a weak Afghan government would not be able to control the Daesh threat, that is another issue and he hopes it will never happen.

Meanwhile, Muttaqi said Khan, who criticized former regime officials, was voicing his personal opinion. He said the remarks about former government officials were not an insult to Afghanistan, and that is why the Afghan government was not reacting.

Muttaqi also said that the Islamic Emirate was trying to establish good relations with countries around the world.

The special OIC meeting, which was held in Islamabad on Sunday, at the request of Saudi Arabia, was attended by representatives of 170 countries and organizations including foreign ministers from Islamic countries.