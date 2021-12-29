Muttaqi and Akhund meet UAE delegation, discusses bilateral relations

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2021)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Wednesday with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The foreign ministry said that during the meeting, held in Kabul, they discussed economic cooperation and bilateral relations.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Muttaqi said that the UAE was in a very good position and could play a role as a gateway for Afghanistan to trade with the world.

“The UAE is in a good position and will serve as a gateway for Afghanistan to increase our exports,” Muttaqi said.

Referring to trade relations between the two countries, Hammad Al Shamsi also mentioned his country’s cooperation and investment in the economic, education, technical and agricultural sectors.

This comes amid ongoing negotiations between Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for the management of Kabul Airport and four other Afghan airports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said that the United Arab Emirates is also interested in participating in the management of the airports, and that companies from the three countries may reach a joint agreement on the management of the airports.

Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Akhund on Wednesday also met with Al Shamsi, and discussed bilateral relations, said Mohammad Naeem, Islamic Emirate political office spokesperson.

Al Shamsi said in the meeting with Akhund that the UAE is ready to invest in land ports in Helmand and Kandahar, and a railway and solar power system in Afghanistan, said Naeem. Deputy prime ministers Baradar and Hanafi as well as foreign minister Muttaqi were also at the meeting, Naeem said.