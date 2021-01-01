Muted New Year’s celebrations held around the world

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

The New Year 2021 was welcomed with fireworks shows and light displays in various countries around the world, with muted celebrations due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

China, Australia, UK, and Russia marked the start of 2021 at midnight on Friday, with millions of people around the world celebrating this New Year at home due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the old Hankow Customs House building, a famous New Year’s Eve site in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, to mark the New Year.

Reuters reported that when the building’s old clock reached midnight many people released balloons into the air, cheered, and called out “happy new year”.

A very different New Year’s Eve was held due to Covid-19 in Australia as a shortened fireworks displayed on a vacated harbor while people had to stay home and watch the show via TV.

London has celebrated the New Year with a dazzling light and fireworks show, but the celebrations were muted with people told to stay at home due to coronavirus restrictions, local media reported.

People welcomed the New Year in major cities such as Sydney, Dubai, Bangkok, Moscow, Oceana, Sydney, Baku, Paris, and Tokyo with fireworks and light displays.