Muted New Year’s celebrations held around the world
The New Year 2021 was welcomed with fireworks shows and light displays in various countries around the world, with muted celebrations due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
China, Australia, UK, and Russia marked the start of 2021 at midnight on Friday, with millions of people around the world celebrating this New Year at home due to the pandemic.
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the old Hankow Customs House building, a famous New Year’s Eve site in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, to mark the New Year.
Reuters reported that when the building’s old clock reached midnight many people released balloons into the air, cheered, and called out “happy new year”.
A very different New Year’s Eve was held due to Covid-19 in Australia as a shortened fireworks displayed on a vacated harbor while people had to stay home and watch the show via TV.
London has celebrated the New Year with a dazzling light and fireworks show, but the celebrations were muted with people told to stay at home due to coronavirus restrictions, local media reported.
People welcomed the New Year in major cities such as Sydney, Dubai, Bangkok, Moscow, Oceana, Sydney, Baku, Paris, and Tokyo with fireworks and light displays.
Afghan, Indian clerics call war in Afghanistan ‘illegitimate’
Muslim scholars from Afghanistan and India have called on the Taliban to halt attacks targeting civilian institutions and public infrastructures, describing the war in Afghanistan as “illegitimate” and contrary to the teachings of Islam.
The Ulema from various Islamic institutions in India and Afghanistan, in a gathering titled “The First Gathering of the Islamic Scholars of Afghanistan and India” held Wednesday, in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The clerics of both countries issued a joint declaration urging the warring parties “to stop war and declare an immediate nationwide ceasefire.”
“The war and violence perpetrated against the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan by the Taliban, and targeting of civilian institutions and public infrastructures by the Taliban goes against the basic teachings of Islam and therefore it is illegitimate and has no religious justification,” the declaration stated.
The scholars pointed out that Islam is a religion of “peace” and it urges harmony and unity among Muslims.
“We call on both the Taliban and the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to rise to the occasion and seize this rare opportunity to accelerate their negotiations for establishing a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the declaration read.
The clerics stated that they support the steps taken by the government of Afghanistan to pave the way for reaching an enduring peace in the war-weary country.
They also emphasized the importance of preserving the achievement gained in the past two decades.
“In the past 19 years Afghanistan has made remarkable progress in various spheres, we urge that these hard-gained achievements to be preserved and protected,” the declaration noted.
“We call on other Ulema and Islamic scholars to come forward in support of the peace process in Afghanistan and raise their voice against the heinous attacks on innocent people and to call on the Taliban to agree to a nationwide ceasefire and embrace peace.”
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Seventy percent of Afghan national police service members in southern Kandahar province have left their duties, local officials claimed.
Kandahar provincial Governor Hayatullah Hayat, however, told Ariana News that the government is trying to mobilize police forces in the province.
“Only 30 percent of the police service members are on duty right now. The rest of them, which is 70 percent, has been disbanded, but we are trying to mobilize forces and reestablish the checkpoints.”
This comes as Arghandab, Zherai, Panjwai, Maiwand, and Dand districts witnessed heavy clashes in the past two months that displaced thousands of civilians.
Meanwhile, at least 300 outposts have been collapsed into the hands of the Taliban militants, sources said, adding that in some cases police abandoned the posts “without firing a bullet.”
Senator Asif Sediqi, a member of a delegation which is Kandahar to review the security situation of the province, stated: “Unfortunately, most of the 300 outposts were collapse without resistance.”
According to the reports, the Taliban insurgents have increased attacks against the security forces in Kandahar. The group has carried out 28 car bomb attacks in the province in recent months.
Reporter: Farshad Saleh
Afghans urged not to travel to India, Pakistan amid outbreak of new virus strain
Minister of Public Health Ahmad Jawad Osmani said on Thursday that cases of the new strain of Coronavirus had been detected in Pakistan and India and urged Afghans not to travel to either country for at least four weeks.
He said Afghanistan’s public health ministry was working on ways to detect this variant.
Afghanistan, with an already fragile health care system, has faced enormous challenges in terms of treating and testing patients for COVID-19.
The new strain, detected in a number of other countries including the UK and more recently in the US, has medical experts around the world concerned as it appears to be far more contagious than the initial one.
The UK government recently announced they had found a “highly contagious new variant of the virus” and put this down to the sharp increase in infections.
According to reports, the new variant of the SARS-COV-2 could be up to 70 percent more contagious than the old variant and what has experts more worried is that this strain is affecting much younger and otherwise healthy people.
