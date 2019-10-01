Muslimyar Threatens IEC to Count Non-Biometric Votes

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2019)

Chairman of Afghanistan’s Senate, Fazel Hadi Muslimyar said on Tuesday that he will force Afghanistan’s Independent Election commission (IEC) to count non-biometric votes.

“I have heard that the head of election commission have said that they are not counting votes casted without biometric, we will make even her father to count it,” Muslimyar said while speaking at the general session of the Upper House of Parliament.

Muslimyar who is a front-row supporter of President Ashraf Ghani’s team made the remarks after the IEC leadership announced on Monday that the commission has decided to invalidate any vote lacking biometric verification.

On Monday, Abdullah Abdullah, Ghani’s main rival claimed victory and called on electoral management bodies to validate only the biometric votes.

Meanwhile, another presidential candidate Rahmatullah Nabil reacted to Muslimyar’s comments, saying he doubts if Mr. Muslimyar is holding the national identity card of Afghanistan.

Nabil further said that even a single vote without biometric verification is unacceptable for his team.

IEC emphasizes on validating biometric verified votes as there were many complaints regarding the malfunctioning of biometric devices and problems with voters list on the Election Day.