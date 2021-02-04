Latest News
Muslim Scholars Union condemns ongoing bloodshed, calls for end to war
The International Union for Muslim Scholars on Wednesday called for all Muslim scholars to work to end the conflict in Afghanistan and ensure the safety of its people.
In a statement issued by the IUMS, they said they call “on all scholars and intellectuals to strive for an end to the bloodshed, and to achieve stability and safety for the Afghan people.”
The IUMS also strongly condemned and denounced the systematic targeting of scholars and intellectuals in Afghanistan and they urged all religious scholars and intellectuals to make efforts to help stop the bloodshed, and to achieve stability, security and safety for the Afghan people.
They said the ongoing targeting of religious scholars “has dire consequences for the future of Afghanistan as well as for the region.”
The IUMS also stated that the violence and killing of innocent civilians is forbidden by Islamic laws, customs and international laws.
The organization emphasized it “condemns all acts of violence, assassination and terrorism against religious scholars, intellectuals, opinion-holders and dissidents.
“The Union considers these assassinations a crime and aggression against the victims,
against the Afghan people, and an insult to Islam and Muslims.
“The Union emphasizes the prohibition of aggression and murder,” stating it is against Islam.
The statement comes just days after the Afghan Republic’s religious delegation of the peace talks team met with IUMS leaders in Qatar, including its leader Ahmad Al-Raissouni.
Following the meeting on Sunday, the Republic’s team said in a series of tweets that the IUMS leaders had said the Afghan war lacks religious legitimacy, and it is important to seek a political solution to the crisis.
IUMS called for an immediate ceasefire and called it a religious obligation.
According to IUMS war in Afghanistan is based on ‘political differences’ and the role of neighboring countries in the peace process is fundamental.
SpaceX launches a batch of 60 satellites into orbit
SpaceX, a private American aerospace manufacturer, and space transportation services company, has successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites to the Earth’s orbit on Thursday.
SpaceX said in a statement that “60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida,” we’re launched.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/fntllf6TpI
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021
“Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage successfully returned to Earth and landed on the … drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, completing this booster’s fifth launch and landing,” the statement read.
Just an hour after lift off the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:19 a.m. local time, the company confirmed that the 60 satellites were successfully deployed.
Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/96pHRHXZi0
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021
Space.com reported it was the fifth launch for this Falcon 9 first stage, which last flew just 27 days ago — the quickest turnaround between missions for any SpaceX booster.
According to the report, SpaceX would launch another 60 satellites on Friday morning.
Media watchdog reports a sharp increase in violence against journalists
The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said Thursday that it recorded 132 threats and violence against journalists in 2020 – a 26 percent increase compared to 2019.
This includes the death of seven journalists and media workers. Five were killed as a result of targeted killings and two with IEDs.
The AJSC said in its annual report, released Thursday, that this reports the worrying state of journalists safety and press freedom in the country.
“The rise in violence particularly the targeted killing of journalists has generated extensive fear among media workers, reduced media outlets’ content production capabilities, and expanded self-censorship,” the committee said.
The organizations stated that Afghanistan has reached a historically critical juncture and that although recent rounds of peace negotiations have caused some hopes that an end to the four-decade conflict may be in sight, the surge in violence – especially the targeted killing of journalists and civil society activists – has cast serious concerns over whether peace talks will succeed and whether core values enshrined in the constitution on freedom of expression and civil liberties will be protected if peace talks lead to a political settlement.
“The dramatically increased levels of direct attacks and assassinations of journalists at the end of 2020 has created widespread panic among media outlets and journalists across Afghanistan.
“These attacks have had a noticeably adverse effect on impartial and objective reporting, with many journalists admitting to reconsidering both how and whether to report on certain topics for fear of reprisal – effectively amounting to the increasingly widespread practice of self-censorship,” the AJSC said in a statement.
In addition, the economic impact of Covid-19 has compounded existing financial challenges for media outlets, often frustrating their efforts to raise sufficient funds, and thereby their capacity to generate media content.
The AJSC said media and civil society groups remain concerned that the delegation representing the Afghan Republic in negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar lacks a coherent strategy to preserve key constitutional rights including freedom of speech and a free and independent media.
“The Taliban’s ideological opposition to these values enhances concerns about the future of such freedoms. Further, the government’s efforts in early 2020 to draft a new Media Law, which could extensively limit press freedom if enacted, and the lack of meaningful commitment to investigate the cases of murdered journalists have fueled these concerns,” the statement read.
The report states that in 2020, AJSC recorded threats and violence against 132 journalists and media workers, which includes killing of journalists, injuring them, physical assault, kidnapping, various forms of threats, theft, verbal, legal and administrative abuse.
“2020 data shows 26 percent increase in violence and threats compared to 2019 in which AJSC recorded violence and threats against 105 journalists and media workers,” the statement read.
In addition to the seven journalists and media workers killed, 18 journalists and media workers were injured whilst reporting and on duty.
Another 10 journalists were physically assaulted, 47 threatened, 28 verbally abused and 13 journalists and media workers faced legal and administrative abuse by media managers.
Seven journalists were kidnapped and two experienced theft while gathering content from the field.
The AJSC said that based on data collected, Taliban and Daesh account for the majority of violence and threats against journalists. Government officials come second.
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
The US State Department said Wednesday night Washington is “deeply disturbed” by reports of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.
A BBC report earlier on Wednesday said women in the camps were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture.
According to BBC “several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organized system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture.”
Asked to comment, a State Department spokeswoman said: “We are deeply disturbed by reports, including first-hand testimony, of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang.”
According to Reuters, the spokeswoman reiterated US charges that China has committed “crimes against humanity and genocide” in Xinjiang and added: “These atrocities shock the conscience and must be met with serious consequences.”
The official said China should allow “immediate and independent investigations by international observers” into the rape allegations “in addition to the other atrocities being committed in Xinjiang.”
The official did not specify what the consequences might be, but said Washington would speak out jointly with allies to condemn the atrocities and “consider all appropriate tools to promote accountability for those responsible and deter future abuses.”
Reuters reported that the previous US administration imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and firms it linked to abuses in Xinjiang, and the administration of new President Joe Biden has made clear it plans to continue a tough approach to Beijing on this and other issues.
China denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. Those in the facilities have since “graduated”, it says.
According to Reuters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the BBC report was “wholly without factual basis” and charged that the people interviewed for it had been “proved multiple times” to be “actors disseminating false information.”
The Biden administration was quick to endorse a Trump administration determination that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang.
Last year, a report by a German researcher published by a Washington think tank accused China of using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims in Xinjiang.
