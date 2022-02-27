Science & Technology
Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet
SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.
“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted.
He was responding to a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.
“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!” Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted.
According to Reuters internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday.
While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology can also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communication.
Musk said on Jan. 15 that SpaceX had 1,469 Starlink satellites active and 272 moving to operational orbits soon, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Russia to restrict Facebook access for ‘censoring’ its media
Moscow said on Friday it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc’s (FB.O) Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media.
Moscow has also increased pressure on domestic media, threatening to block reports that contain what it describes as “false information” regarding its military operation in Ukraine, where Russian missiles were pounding Kyiv and families cowered in shelters, Reuters reported.
The state communications regulator said Facebook had ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform – RIA news agency, the Defence Ministry’s Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.
Meta’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a statement on Twitter: “Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted to Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations. We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services.”
Clegg said “ordinary Russians” were using Meta’s apps — which include Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as Facebook — to “express themselves and organize for action” and that the company wanted them to continue to do so, Reuters reported.
Russia has been trying to exert tighter control over the internet and big tech for years, something critics say threatens individual and corporate freedom, and is part of a wider crackdown against outspoken opponents of the Kremlin.
Science & Technology
Facebook, Twitter highlight security steps for users in Ukraine
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday.
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Wednesday posted tips on how users can secure their accounts against hacking, make sure their tweets are private and deactivate their accounts. The company tweeted the safety tips in English, Russian and Ukrainian, Reuters reported.
Both social media platforms are often used by political activists and researchers to disseminate information during times of crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday also raised concerns about the spread of disinformation about the conflict on social media.
With one click, users in Ukraine can lock their profile to prevent users who are not their friends from downloading or sharing their profile picture, or seeing posts on their timeline, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy, said on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Twitter also shared information on how users can deactivate their account.
As the conflict in Ukraine escalated on Thursday, social media users took to platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter to post videos of evacuation lines, helicopters in the sky and anti-war protests in Russia.
On short-form video app TikTok, the hashtags “Russia” and “Ukraine” had 37.2 billion and 8.5 billion views, respectively.
Science & Technology
Trump’s Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store
Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple’s App Store, potentially marking the former president’s return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year.
The app was available to download shortly before midnight and was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app, Reuters reported.
Some users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”
The app has been available for people invited to use it during its test phase, Reuters previously reported.
Trump was banned from Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.
Led by former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, joins a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on more established platforms.
So far none of the newer companies, which include Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the popularity of their mainstream counterparts, Reuters reported.
“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News.
“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” he added.
Truth Social’s app store page detailing its version history showed the first public version of the app, or version 1.0 was available a day ago, confirming a Reuters report. The current version 1.0.1 includes “bug fixes,” according to the page.
Ukraine president to form ‘foreign legion’, while West sends in arms
N.Korea resumes missile tests with first launch in a month
IEA says more than one million electronic IDs have been distributed
Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet
Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country
ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country
Zerbena: Pakistan’s legal barter system discussed
Saar: New general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
Saar: EU efforts for peace in Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Former US NSA’s comments on IEA recognition discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
India, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia facilitate major aid consignments to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden’s decision on Afghan assets unjust: Amnesty Int’l
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Kabul Silo operations discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Need for humanitarian aid has increased by 30% in Afghanistan: ICRC
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran President says insecurity will return to Afghanistan if inclusive govt not formed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norway to increase humanitarian support for civilians in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s Khan wants TV debate with Indian counterpart to resolve issues