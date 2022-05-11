Science & Technology
Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday (May 10) he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump, while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference.
Musk, who has called himself a “free speech absolutist,” recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The suspension of Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, silenced his primary megaphone days before the end of his term and follows years of debate about how social media companies should moderate the accounts of powerful global leaders.
Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter cited “the risk of further incitement of violence” in its decision.
The decision amplified his views among people on the political right, Musk said, calling the ban “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”
Trump previously told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk purchases the platform and reinstates his account, and said he would use his own social media app called Truth Social, which launched on the Apple app store in late February but was glitchy until more recently when it began letting more users in.
There was no immediate comment from a Trump spokesperson.
North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, South Korea military says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Saturday (May 7), South Korea’s military said, three days before the inauguration of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a hard line against the North.
South Korea’s military said that North Korea fired what is believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the sea off its east coast around 0507 GMT on Saturday from around Sinpo, where North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for test-firing SLBMs. Japan’s defence ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile. Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing government sources, said the projectile landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
On Wednesday (May 4), North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces “at the fastest possible speed”. The United States assessed that North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month.
Yoon takes office on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden is to visit South Korea and meet with him on May 21.
Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) on Wednesday gave an early glimpse of its first physical store, which features a floor-to-ceiling screen for showing off games on its virtual reality headsets and rooms for testing video calling devices.
The store, set to open on May 9, is located at the main campus for Meta’s Reality Labs unit, in the Silicon Valley town of Burlingame, California. The unit is developing the hardware products the company aims to sell there, including Ray-Ban smart glasses, Portal video-calling devices and Oculus VR headsets.
With blonde wood and minimalist decor, the store design echoes the aesthetic pioneered by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) when it set up retail stores more than two decades ago.
The opening of the Meta store makes tangible what is largely a theoretical future business for the world’s largest social media company, which has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality in a push to build the “metaverse,” a term used to describe immersive, shared virtual spaces.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse could be the world’s next big computing platform, but he has warned that it may take about a decade for the company’s bets to pay off.
In the meantime, with growth slowing and the company still almost entirely reliant on digital ads for revenue, Meta is cutting back on some of its long-term investments.
In addition to promoting its hardware devices to consumers, Meta is increasingly pitching them to businesses. It gave a demonstration at the store of conference calls that can feature a mix of virtual reality avatars and traditional video calling.
The company is experimenting with augmented reality technology that would enable users to join conferences as avatars via Portal, without donning headsets, said Micah Collins, a director of product management working on the enterprise tools.
Collins acknowledged the enterprise metaverse business is nascent, and a spokesperson said most usage of Horizon Workrooms, the VR conferencing technology, comes from inside Meta.
Still, Collins said, the company senses opportunity.
Although many products are still very early stage and known in their consumer context, “there’s enough there that’s giving us a lot of confidence to attack the space,” he said.
Facebook-owner Meta opens access to AI large language model
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) is opening up access to a large language model for artificial intelligence research, the social media company said on Tuesday.
Meta said its model was the first 175-billion-parameter language model to be made available to the broader AI research community.
“Large language models” are natural language processing systems which are trained on massive volumes of text, and are capable of answering reading comprehension questions or generating new text.
In a blog post, Meta said the release of its “Open Pretrained Transformer (OPT-175B)” model would improve researchers’ abilities to understand how large language models work.
Meta said restrictions on access to such models had been “hindering progress on efforts to improve their robustness and mitigate known issues such as bias and toxicity”.
Artificial intelligence technology, which is a key area of research and development for several major online platforms, can perpetuate humans’ societal biases around issues like race and gender. Some researchers have concerns about the harms that can be spread through large language models.
Meta said it “hoped to increase the diversity of voices defining the ethical considerations of such technologies.”
The tech giant said to prevent misuse and “maintain integrity,” it was releasing the model under a noncommercial license to focus on research use cases.
Meta said access to the model would be granted to academic researchers and people affiliated with government, civil society and academic organizations, as well as industry research laboratories. The release will include the pretrained models and the code to train and use them.
