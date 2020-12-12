Connect with us

Murtazawi calls for responsible reporting after Saleh’s disturbing message  

Ariana News

Published

41 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2020)
Shah Hussain Murtazawi, Senior Advisor in the Office of the President of Afghanistan, on Saturday called for calm and responsible reporting after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh warned that “Daesh Taliban” have threatened to turn Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse. 
 
Murtazawi said on Twitter that Shia Afghans must not be afraid. He said: “Taliban and Daesh are enemies of humanity and Afghanistan, we should not provoke fear among Shias in our reporting, our method of informing should be professional, and we should not help our enemies in their mental war.”
 
This comes after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Saturday on his Facebook page – after his daily 6.30am security meeting – that “Daesh Taliban” had warned government against executing any prisoners and said if this happened they would turn “Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse”. 
 
Saleh said that “DaeshTaliban have warned us in a written message that if one of their prisoners is executed, they will turn Kabul into a Shia slaughterhouse and at the same time they have said that they will behead their hostages.”
 
Saleh said he ordered the head of the Kabul National Directorate of Security to “send a message to their networks that government knows all tricks.”
 
“The fact that they haven’t controlled [the country] so far has a direct relationship with our abilities and capacity. The Daesh Taliban should know that there will be no threats to us [and we will continue to] show the faces of these murderers to our nation every day. 
 
Saleh again called on the judicial institutions in the country to “publicly prosecute these people and to speed up the court process of those who have already been arrested.”
At least one person killed in rocket attack on Kabul city

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Interior said that based on initial reports four rockets were fired from the Khair Khana area in Kabul city early Saturday morning, killing at least one person and wounding another.

According to the ministry two rockets landed near Hamid Karzai International airport but no casualties were reported. Another two rockets landed in Khwaja Rawash residential area killing one person and wounding another.

However residents in the Khair Khana area said nine rockets were fired off. Video footage on social media also clearly shows at least eight rockets being fired off.

No group has yet claimed responsibility.

This is the second rocket attack in the city in less than a month.

On November 21, about two dozen mortar shells hit downtown Kabul killing at least eight people and injuring 31 others.

The rockets that were fired from the back of two vehicles slammed into different parts of the capital.

ISIS (Daesh) claimed claimed responsibility for the attack,

Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt

Ariana News

Published

18 hours ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2020)

Afghan Journalist and Ariana News anchor, Fardin Amini, was killed in a suicide attempt Friday morning in Kabul, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI stated in a tweet that based on evidence, Amini has committed suicide by cutting his neck with a sharp edge stone.

The incident took place in a town, Sharak-e-Munshi Mir Ghulam, in Kabul city at around 10 am Friday, police confirmed.

“He was speaking on phone and got out of his car run toward the mountain and found a stone then began to cut his throat with a sharp stone,” Arian tweeted.

A video clip viral on social media shows Amini covered with blood but still alive, and several policemen are struggling to help him.

Meanwhile, Arian added that Amini was taken to the Emergency Hospital of Kabul, “and he lost life at the hospital.”

Arian emphasized that the cases would be investigated thoroughly.

In the other hand, Fardin’s uncle rejected the Ministry of Interior’s claims that Fardin has committed suicide, stating that in his last contact “Fardin told me that he is under threat and he has been arrested.”

Bellow is a video clip from an eyewitness

This comes a day after gunmen opened fire and killed Malalai Maiwand, a radio and television journalist, in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.

Taliban blames US for civilian casualties in Kandahar, US denies

Ariana News

Published

18 hours ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2020)

While the peace talks are underway in Doha Taliban on Friday in a statement blamed US forces in Afghanistan for conducting airstrikes in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces resulting in civilian deaths.

The Taliban claims that at least 11 civilians died of US airstrikes in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces and wounded two others.

The group considers the strikes a clear violation of the Doha agreement, adding that such actions could provoke the Taliban’s response and the further responsibility shall fall on the shoulders of America.

On the other hand, US forces in Afghanistan confirmed airstrike in Kandahar province but rejected the Taliban’s claims over civilian casualties.

“A conducted a strike against armed Taliban fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Zhari district Kandahar on Dec 10. This strike in defense of the ANDSF is IAW with the US-Taliban agreement. The Taliban’s claim of civilian casualties are false,” Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett tweeted.

Meanwhile, local officials in Kandahar province confirmed airstrike in the district but denies civilian casualties.

Provincial police chief spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai, in a phone call with Ariana News, confirmed the conduct of an airstrike in Zhari district, adding that those who were killed in the strike were Taliban fighters.

This comes as clashes are going on for more than a month in the several districts of Kandahar province.

In Friday’s skirmish between ANDSF and the Taliban militants in Arghandab district at least 19 militants killed and six others were wounded, Barakzai stated.

The Taliban did not comment yet.

