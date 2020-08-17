Taliban seize Murghab district in Ghor province

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2020)

As the Afghan negotiating team prepares for upcoming peace talks in Doha, the Taliban on Monday seized control of the center of Murghab district, in Ghor province.

A security source told Ariana News that fierce clashes broke out between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban after insurgents attacked the district center from several directions early Monday morning.

According to the source, following hours of clashes the Afghan forces retreated from the district to avoid civilian casualties.

At least four policemen were killed and six others wounded in the battle, the source added.

Meanwhile, Murghab police chief and all security forces have also retreated from Dawlatyar district in Ghor, said Mohammad Musa Kalim, the district’s governor.

Kalim said Monday night that clashes were still ongoing in parts of the district.

The Afghan National Army (ANA) meanwhile said reinforcements have been sent to the area.

This is the first major attack and siege of a district by the Taliban since the Doha deal in February between the group and the United States.

According to the deal, which was aimed to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks, the Taliban pledged to avoid attacks on major cities and district centers.

The Taliban has not however commented on Monday’s siege.

Ghor is one of a number of central provinces deemed insecure due to ongoing Taliban activity in provincial districts.