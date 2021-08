Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defense system

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2021)

As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul’s international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the rockets were fired early Monday morning Kabul time, though it was unclear if all were brought down by the defense system.

Initial reports did not indicate any U.S. casualties, but that information could change, the official said.

Earlier on Sunday, American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport, Reuters reported.

There is increasing concern that ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, will launch further attacks on the airport as U.S. troops hurry to evacuate remaining American citizens and at-risk Afghans, before competing their own withdrawal by Aug. 31.

Officials had warned in the past that ISIS-K were looking to target the airport with rockets. But the United States has experience in countering such rockets, primarily in Iraq, and had already installed missile defense systems.

“We know that they (ISIS-K) would like to lob a rocket in there, if they could,” General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters in Washington last week, Reuters reported.

“Now we actually have pretty good protection against that. We have our anti-rocket and mortar system,” McKenzie said.