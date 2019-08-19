Multiple Blasts Wound 62 People in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2019)

At least 62 people were wounded in multiple blasts in eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, local officials confirmed.

Sources said that at least six explosions have occurred in Jalalabad city and two more happened in Khogyani district of the province.

The provincial public health officials told Ariana News that at least 62 injured individuals have been taken to the local hospitals.

He added that a number of the wounded people are in critical conditions at the health centers.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

Nangarhar is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants and Daesh fighters are actively operating in a number of its districts.