Multilateral meeting on Afghan peace process held in Doha

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2021)

The multilateral meeting on the peace process in Afghanistan convened Tuesday in Qatar’s capital of Doha, with participating parties calling for a political settlement to achieve enduring peace in the county, Reuters reported.

The talks were held at a time when Taliban announced the capture of the capital of western Afghanistan’s Farah Province, the seventh out of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week.

According to Reuters, the meeting saw attendees from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and the European Union.

Representatives of all parties agreed that a political solution through negotiation is the only way out for Afghanistan, and its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected at the same time.

The meeting also called for agreements on fundamental issues reached by all sides in a timely manner to jointly promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and ultimately achieve a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire and form an inclusive government in the country.

In an exclusive interview with China Central Television (CCTV) that day, Yue Xiaoyong, special envoy for Afghan affairs with the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the Chinese government will continue to play a constructive role in this respect, facilitating negotiations through various channels to promote peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue, Retuers reported.

“We are also working actively with Afghanistan to think about the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan in the future, and China is ready to make its contributions in this regard. In my opinion, the problem continues to develop now. China will make unremitting efforts with the international community, neighboring countries and countries in the region,” said Yue.

China, the United States, Russia and Pakistan will meet in Doha on Wednesday to further exchange views on Afghan issues of shared concern.