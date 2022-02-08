Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2022)

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, acting defense minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the Ulema to help reform and organize a national army.

Yaqoob, in a meeting with the Ulema, urged clerics to support the current political system and help organize IEA forces.

“Now the Islamic political system is in place we need your cooperation to organize and reform the Mujahideen. Cooperate with us to lead the ministry of defense,” said Yaqoob.

According to him, the ministry of defense appreciates advice from the Ulema and he said everyone will obey their instructions.

“If you do not support us, we will be misled and will do what the former government employees did,” said Yaqoob.

This comes as many people believe the Ulema has an important role to play in reforming society, and that with the arrival of the IEA their role has been strengthened.